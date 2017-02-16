A mystery thriller book written by a technology expert-turned novelist Rajib Mukherjee entitled, “Partho, The Unconventional Investigator: The Mystery of the Missing Bags” will be available for free at Amazon.com from February 24 to 25 only.

Readers who prefer detective and crime novels will surely be thrilled reading every page of this digital Kindle edition until the conclusion. It is a unique whodunit suspenseful story that will keep the reader guessing until the very end.

Partho’s description as an Unconventional or quirky investigator makes the book even more compelling to read.

He is someone whom people will like to befriend especially during crucial moments especially because of his assortment of invented gadgets as well as odd personality. The character named Dev certainly did not expect that reading an ordinary ad in the newspaper for exchange baggage will encourage him to follow the wily investigator. The book’s protagonist is in the process of investigating missing bags.

The scenario gets muddled when a murder was committed with Tom, an old pal, in the middle of the horrible killing. All this secrecy leads to Subhajeet, an archaeologist based in the United Arab Emirates. The archaeologist was in coma following his unexpected heart attack during a secret mission. He only left surreptitious journals as well as last will with numerous unanswered questions.

The catch of the mystery thriller is there is very limited time for the private eye, Partho and his team of crack investigators to solve the case so Subhajeet can finally rest in peace. The desire to solve the case and uncover the truth brings them to the City of Abu Dhabi for this electrifying experience.

Ironically, the team is accused of the shocking murder and clash with notorious criminals to get to the bottom of this murder. The question now is whether Partho and his unorthodox techniques will save them and solve this mystery. The eBook is full of suspense and will keep everyone guessing what the outcome will be.

Those who like to avail of this free copy on said dates should check out this link, https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01NA0TEGZ . The book is 113 pages with 374 KB size. It was published last February 7 (2017) and will definitely earn the nod of detective novel buffs.

About Rajib Mukherjee

Rajib Mukherjee is a Systems Architect by profession and specialized in SAP Information Technology. However, he was a passionate author of thrillers and made good use of this talent. He now resides in Georgia (USA) with his spouse and four-year old son but Rajib was born in Eastern India (Kolkata). The architect-writer grew up in Hyderabad province of Southern India where he married his wife from North Eastern India. Rajib speaks four different languages fluently and earned a Master’s of Science Degree at the Louisiana Tech University of Engineering. He practices Tae-Kwon-Do, plays with his son during his free time and reads Harry Potter books to the boy before bed time. Readers can find him online at http://rajibmk.com or sign up for his newsletter.

