Leading private investment bank for the lower middle market appoints additional Senior Vice President following another year of strong business growth across multiple verticals.

San Francisco, CA, USA., February 15, 2017 — US Capital Partners Inc. announced today that Richard Byrd has joined the firm as Senior Vice President. Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Partners is a private investment bank that makes direct debt investments, participates in debt facilities, and has wide distribution for debt and equity private placements for small and medium-sized businesses.

With over 25 years of investment banking experience, Mr. Byrd has assisted in capital raises totaling over $600 million. A financial services industry veteran, he initiated and developed retail securities sales departments for the former Merchants National Bank in Indianapolis, Indiana; for Ameritrust in Cleveland, Ohio; and for Provident Securities/Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Richard to the firm,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Partners. “Richard brings over twenty-five years of financial services experience to US Capital Partners, and joins the firm’s Investment Banking group following another year of increased demand for our innovative, customized products and services. Richard’s responsibilities at US Capital Partners will include business development for the firm’s debt and equity raises, advisory services, and client relationship management.”

Mr. Byrd began his career with Chicago-based municipal bond firm Clayton Brown and Associates. He went on to develop and lead the Debt & Equity Departments at Glaser Capital Corporation, where he executed mergers and acquisitions, non-traditional loans, private placements, and equity deals totaling $61 million. Mr. Byrd assisted in the development and placement of the first negotiated certificate of deposit (CD) program in the country through Irwin Union Capital.

About US Capital Partners Inc.

Since 1998, US Capital Partners (www.uscapitalpartners.net) has been providing well-structured, custom finance solutions to private and public companies with up to $250 million in top-line sales revenue or project size. Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Partners is a private investment bank that makes direct debt and equity investments between $500,000 and $100 million, participates in debt facilities, and has very wide distribution for debt and equity private placements. The firm also offers financial advisory services for buy-side and sell-side engagements and for capital formation, including early-stage financings requiring equity or debt.

To learn more about how a business can secure the funding it needs, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapitalpartners.net or call (415) 889-1010.

Contact:

Fana Richardson

US Capital Partners, Inc

555 Montgomery Street, Suite 1501

San Francisco, CA 94111

415-889-1010

media@uscapitalpartners.net

http://www.uscapitalpartners.net