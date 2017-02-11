Los Angeles, CA – Enplug (www.enplug.com), developer of the leading open software to manage and distribute content on digital displays in businesses, announces a partnership with ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solution products. The partnership features Enplug as the digital signage software embedded in ViewSonic’s new Smart Signage displays. The new product is launching at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) Expo 2017. ISE 2017 will be held at the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre in Amsterdam, Netherlands from Feb. 7-10, 2017.

This is the first time a display manufacturer is preloading an industry-leading software into smart displays, creating the first truly plug-and-play digital signage solution. With built-in Enplug software, using ViewSonic displays for digital signage will be as easy as selecting a TV channel.

The collaboration helps businesses transform their digital displays into a more social and intelligent two-way communications platform. ViewSonic Smart Signage displays with Enplug software can be used in workplaces, restaurants, cafes, retail stores, hotels, conference centers, and other businesses.

“We are excited to be teaming up with Enplug with the launch of our new Smart Signage displays at ISE 2017. The collaboration will allow our users to implement Enplug’s digital signage software with a few simple clicks”, said Bonny Cheng, President of ViewSonic’s Global Products Group. “We look forward to combining our expertise in the display market with such an enterprising digital signage software company.”

ViewSonic’s new CDM series Smart Signage displays will be the company’s first of its kind with an embedded computer rather than relying on external connection for display computing. Smart Signage is designed for versatile application, suitable for both the corporate and retail sector, with features including touch response and a display capable of indoor and outdoor usage.

Enplug’s content management system is cloud-based, which allows Smart Signage display users to mange an infinite number of displays from anywhere. Users have the ability to select from a large selection of automated content to show from the Enplug App Store, including popular social applications such as Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

“As a company focused on building the industry’s most modern and engaging digital signage content, we value having great displays to feature that content,” said Nanxi Liu, CEO of Enplug. “Our partnership with ViewSonic enables us to continue setting the standard for digital signage while offering better solutions for our users. Our collaboration at the 2017 ISE Expo will showcase how well Enplug’s digital signage features work with ViewSonic displays in any business setting.”

About ViewSonic

Founded in California in 1987, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solution products. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic keeps the world connected with a portfolio of professional level visual solutions that enhance the way we compute, collaborate, communicate and connect. Our products include LED monitors, interactive commercial displays, touch displays, projectors, thin client, zero client and smart displays. To find out more about ViewSonic, visit www.viewsonic.com

Press contact:

Natalia Frolova

Email: Natalia.Frolova@viewsoniceurope.com

About Enplug

Enplug is the #1 open digital display software for businesses, transforming any TV or display into a real-time marketing tool. Enplug customers include global brands like Oracle, YouTube, HP, WeWork, Marriott, and Porsche. Enplug is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and has offices in the UK, Australia, Brazil, and Japan. For more information, visit www.enplug.com

Contact:

Colin Bovet

Company: Enplug

Email: Colin@enplug.com