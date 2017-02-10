Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL), a market leader in manufacturing and supply of pumps for various industries and end-consumers, is participating in KNIT Tech 2017, which will be held from 10th to 13th February 2017 at Tirupur Exhibition Centre, Tirupur.

KBL is primarily participating in the event with an aim to showcase its technological prowess in the textile industry. At the event, KBL will be showcasing some of its premium products that find a wide range of applications in the knitting industry, such as the Hydro-Pneumatic (HYPN) system and Air-cooled Thermic Fluid (AT) pump. The pressure boosting HYPN is a conventional pumping system converted into an automated pumping system, which ensures energy and cost savings. AT pump is used for handling thermic fluids in various process industries. The pump can handle fluids up to 350°C.

The 14th edition of KNIT Tech will be primarily focusing on the growth opportunities and possibilities arising from the latest technological developments taking place in the knitting industry. The event is spread across 15,000 sq. mt area and will host business visitors from domestic and international markets like – Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Singapore, among others.

Exhibitors from various segments of the textile industry, such as knitting, dyeing, printing, sewing, garment etc., are expected to participate in the four-day fair scheduled to be held at the Hi-Tech Tirupur Exhibition Centre, Tirupur, one of the major textile hubs in the country.