CLINTON, NJ—Today, author Paul Rando launches a Kickstarter campaign to fund the publishing and final research required for We Look Up: Trekking & Volunteering in Post- Earthquake Nepal (to be published June 2017). He plans to donate 25% of proceeds from the published book to All Hands Volunteers and Trek Relief, two organizations conducting disaster relief work in Nepal. All Hands Volunteers channels donations directly into its rebuilding program in Sindhupalchok district in Nepal, while Trek Relief donates every penny to the Langtang Management and Reconstruction Committee. The campaign will last 30 days.

We Look Up provides an exciting look into the laborious life of a disaster relief volunteer. It is also an adventure story covering Rando’s participation in the All Hands on Everest Challenge, a charity trek that raised over $70,000 for All Hands Volunteers last May. It is the only non-fiction book to discuss both the trekking industry and the volunteer sector in equal measure, and to cover how both activities are directly helping Nepal.

The Kickstarter campaign, with a fundraising goal of $3,810, will fund various editing and marketing services to improve the quality and success of the book. “I’m so excited about this project,” Rando says. “I’ve written five novels, but this is the first book I’ve written that I think will make a difference in the world.”

Rando explains that the book synthesizes three aspects: volunteering with All Hands Volunteers, trekking to Everest Base Camp with All Hands Volunteers, and trekking Nepal’s Langtang region with Trek Relief.

You can back We Look Up at this link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1141559249/we- look-up-trekking-and-volunteering-in-post-earth

Starting at only $15, every donation comes with a reward, including postcards with the book’s cover and signed paperbacks of the book itself.