Indonesia Pumps Industry Outlook to 2021 – Increasing Government Initiatives towards Irrigation and Wastewater Treatment with Expansion of Industrial Sector to Drive Growth” provides a comprehensive analysis regarding the performance of the Pumps Market in Indonesia. The report covers various aspects including the market size by revenues and segmentation on the basis of market structure. The market has also been segmented on the basis of type of pumps utilized, industries, water pumps and end users. The report also covers the trade scenario and government regulation in Indonesia pumps market. In addition to this, the market share of major players for water and industrial pumps, competitive landscape of Pump Manufacturers and Value Chain Analysis of Indonesia Pumps Market has also been showcased. This report will help Industry consultants, Pump Manufacturers and dealers, Manufacturing Industries, Real Estate Companies, the Indonesian Government, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Market Overview

Around a decade ago, the market for pumps in Indonesia was completely import driven with majority of domestic demand being met through imports from Japan, China, Singapore and Europe. However, import from Japan and China had dominated the pump market as majority of European pump manufacturers have setup their manufacturing facilities in China and Japan due to the low labor and operating costs in these countries.

The revenue generated from the sale of pumps in Indonesia was evaluated at USD ~ million during 2013, inclining from USD ~ million during 2011. The lower number of companies operating in the space during this period gave manufacturers the freedom to decide pricing patterns for various pumps. The revenue generated from the sale of pumps in the country witnessed a slow increase from USD ~ million during 2014 to USD ~ million during 2016. The entry of new players’ into the pumps market has resulted to a growth in stiff competition. Manufacturers offered deep discounts and price cuts in order to gain market dominance and this had impacted higher revenue growth of the pump market during this period. The pumps industry witnessed a CAGR of ~% during the period 2011-2016.

Market Segmentation

Organized and Unorganized Sector: The revenues generated from the organized sector selling pumps in Indonesia was evaluated at USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pumps sales revenue during the same period. The revenues generated from the unorganized sector selling pumps in Indonesia stood at USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pumps market revenue during the same period. The unorganized segment consists of small and medium domestic enterprises that target and cater to specific end customers.

Centrifugal and Positive Displacement Pumps: The total revenue generated from the sale of centrifugal pumps was evaluated at USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pump sales during the same period. The total revenue generated from the sale of positive displacement pumps was evaluated to be USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to total pump sales during the same period. Unlike centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps can produce the same flow at a given speed even when discharge pressure is not constant. Due to their higher technical specifications, these pumps are priced higher in comparison to centrifugal pumps.

Submersible and Non-Submersible Centrifugal Pumps: The revenue generated from the sale of submersible pumps in Indonesia was evaluated at USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pump market revenue during the same period. The revenue generated from the sale of non-submersible pumps in Indonesia was evaluated at USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pump sales revenue during the same period. Non-submersible pumps are designed for utilization in out of water and other fluid applications only. Since these pumps have little or no overheat protection, these pumps can only be used at regular intervals with breaks for cool off time.

Rotary and Reciprocating Positive Displacement Pumps: The revenue generated from the sale of rotary pumps in Indonesia was evaluated at USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pump market revenues during the same period. The revenues generated from the sale of reciprocating pumps in Indonesia was evaluated at USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pump market revenues during the same period.

Commercial, Industrial and Government Sector: The revenues generated from the sale of pumps to the industrial sector was evaluated at USD ~ million during 2016, accounted for ~% of overall pump market revenues during the same period. The revenue generated from the sale of pumps to the Indonesian Government stood at USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pump market revenue during the same period. The revenues generated from the sale of pumps to the commercial sector including buildings was evaluated at USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to overall pump sales revenue during the same period.

Market Share of Major Players

Water Pumps: Grundfos Indonesia witnessed revenues amounting to USD ~ million during 2016, with a market share of ~% from the overall water pump market revenues during the same period. Wilo Pumps Indonesia accounted for ~% of overall water pump revenues with revenue amounting to USD ~ million during 2016. P.T Ebara Indonesia {a joint venture between PT. Donomulio Industry (Indonesia) and Ebara Corporation (Japan} generated revenues amounting to USD ~ million from the sale of water pumps, accounting for ~% of overall water pump market revenues during the same year. Intech Pumps generated revenues amounting to USD ~ million, accounting for ~% of overall water pump market revenues during 2016. Flowserve garnered revenues amounting to USD ~ million; contributing ~% to overall water pump market revenues during the same period. Torishima Indonesia, Chinese manufacturers and small and medium scale enterprises accounted for ~% of water pump market revenues during 2016.

Industrial Pumps: KSB Indonesia garnered revenues amounting to USD ~ million during 2016, registering ~% share in industrial pump market revenues during the same period. Flowserve Indonesia registered revenues amounting to USD ~ million during 2016, contributing ~% to industrial pump market revenues during the same period. P.T Ebara Indonesia achieved a market share of ~% in the industrial sector with revenues amounting to USD ~ million during 2016.

Future Outlook

The revenue generated from the sale of pumps in Indonesia is estimated to increase from USD ~ million during 2017 to USD ~ million during 2021. The country is projected to continue facing impedance towards robust economic growth until 2018, post which the investment climate is expected to increase. The rise in number of floods experienced by the country due to its topography will witness an increasing demand for flood control and water pumps by the commercial and residential sector in the future.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Indonesia Pumps Market Overview

Value Chain Analysis in Indonesia Pumps Market

Indonesia Pumps Market Size, 2011-2016

Indonesia Pumps Market Segmentation

Trade Scenario for Pumps in Indonesia

Decision Making Process for Buying Pumps in Indonesia

Trends and Development in Indonesia Pump Market

Issues and Challenges in Indonesia Pumps Market

Government Regulation in Indonesia Pumps Market

Tender Process in Indonesia Pumps Market

Market Share of Major Players in the Water Sector (Clean, Wastewater and Irrigation), 2016

Market Share of Major Players in the Industrial Sector (Food Processing, Iron and Steel, Oil and Gas and Others), 2016

Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Indonesia Pumps Market

Indonesia Pumps Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2021

Source: https://www.kenresearch.com/manufacturing-and-construction/machinery-and-parts/indonesia-pumps-market-report/83202-97.html

Contact:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249