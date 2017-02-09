Arab Health 2017 draws to another successful close as healthcare professionals, companies and institutions from around the world participated in the MENA’s largest medical industry event. Amidst, the introduction of new technological advances and the sharing of best practices in the sector, emphasis was given to the importance of going back to basics when it comes to quality management

Speaking at the 8th Middle East Quality Management Conference about the challenges and opportunities for improving transitional care for persons with continuous complex care needs, Dr. Erlinda C. Oracion (AVP – Clinical Quality Director at The Medical City Philippines Main Quality Improvement and Safety Division), stated: “There are many important practices and solutions that are already available for patient treatment, but we often forget that the core of the healthcare system is practicing and maintaining the highest standards and quality in public and private medical institutions.” As a seasoned healthcare practitioner, Dr. Oracion emphasized the importance of quality not just for patients but also for the employees of the hospital.

When asked about how standards should be implemented during the panel discussion on Quality in Ambulatory Care, Dr. Oracion shared, “The challenge is not the implementation of the quality, but engaging the staff, visitors and patients to have a habit of maintaining the quality. And to do that, you have to educate them.” Dr. Oracion was part of the delegation from The Medical City, a private tertiary care hospital in the Philippines and the winners of the fourth Global Benchmarking Award in 2015.

The Medical City (TMC) brought three experts to Arab Health 2017 to talk about the institution’s highly-acclaimed Centers of Excellence, health programs founded on customized and personalized care, as well as world-renowned quality standards. Included in the delegation were Dr. Manuel Francisco T. Roxas, Chairman of TMC Main Surgery Department, who spoke at the 16th Middle East Surgery Conference on anal fistulas, and Dr. Rafael S. Claudio (Chairman of TMC Main Orthopedics Department) who lectured on the subject of megaprosthetic reconstruction for massive bone defects at the 13th Middle East Orthopaedics Conference.

Speaking about TMC’s participation in the UAE’s medical industry events in recent years, Consul General of the Philippines, Paul Raymund Cortes lauds The Medical City’s initiative in championing the promotion of medical tourism to the Philippines. He said: “The country’s endeavors to make it a haven for medical tourism springs from the excellent global repute of the Filipino healthcare professional as industrious, dedicated, committed, and being a bottomless source of tender loving care. That our doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and other healthcare professionals are much sought after not only in the UAE or in the US but in the rest of the world speaks volumes of how much the global community trusts the Filipino in their health needs and requirements.”

The Medical City is accredited by the Joint Commission International Accreditation (JCIA), the only patient safety and quality healthcare accreditation and certification body with membership in more than 100 countries worldwide. TMC’s health network serves over 50,000 in-patients and more than 1.5 million outpatients every year. It has more than 1,500 medical staff complemented by 5,000 allied medical and administrative staff.

TMC’s first polyclinic in Dubai opened last year and there are plans to expand the service with at least three more clinics every year in the UAE and 20 across the GCC in the next five years. The clinic in Dubai offers multi-specialty consultations, diagnostic services, day surgery and a pharmacy.

The Medical City showcased its services during the two-day exhibition at Arab Health which brought together medical travel professionals, facilitators, decision-makers and thought leaders from all over the world to discuss topical issues faced by the industry, share insights and experience and gain knowledge and perspectives surrounding medical tourism.