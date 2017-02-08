NOTS (NEET Online Test Series), the highly accomplished and recognized multilingual online platform for NEET preparation is more than happy to announce the launch of their mobile app on 29 December 2016. In the initial phase, the student feedback suggested the demand of mobile app among the aspirants and declared it more user friendly and authenticated mode for online preparation. After record breaking registration crossing over 15,000 users, the company has decided to provide better user experience, portable, interactive and highly secure platform to the aspirants. The app is only available for the Android users.

Features

• User friendly and easily navigable

• Mock test papers available in different regional languages (Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telgu, Odia, Kannada, Gujarati ) other than Hindi and English

• Provides chapter based online mock tests to prepare in a systematic and organized way

• Competitive sample papers derived from the previous year question papers of various medical entrance exams

• Complete list of medical colleges across India with full details, such as seat allocation, status of MCI (Medical Council of India) recognition, etc.

• Comprehensive performance analysis indicating the aspirant’s strong and weak areas

Origin of NOTS

NOTS (NEET Online Test Series) came into inception in 2015, a year ago with a dream to bring every medical aspirant under one roof, irrespective of linguistic, cultural differences and financial background and dispense the freedom to prepare anywhere and anytime, saving the precious money spent on commutation charges. It is a one stop digital platform with a perennial and robust reputation for providing strategically constituted NEET preparation facilities excellent facilities to all the medical aspirants.

About NOTS

It is an online multilingual platform for self assessment and preparation of various graduation medical courses (MBBS), BDS dental courses, postgraduate courses (MD, MS) and FMGE screening test by offering them free demo tests, a wide array of chapter based mock test papers and subject based sample papers with instant access.

The NOTS website also provides a full fledged list of medical colleges in India along with important details. Any news alert, or update is instantly uploaded on the website. The mission is to offer competitive online NEET preparation facilities with strategically approach, for the all round development of the aspirant. Environment and company play a big role in the student’s career.

It provides a healthy competitive environment for helping them in reshaping their career. The mission isn’t restricted to impart excellent preparation facilities, but to expand its reach to every student, so everyone has equal opportunity in terms of medical preparation and resources. Our vision is to become an epitome of producing a platoon of holistic and socialistic doctors serving for the betterment of the society and the nation. It triggers the bright students all across India in realizing their dreams of achieving the excellence in various medical fields.