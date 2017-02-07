Constantia Stables

Known as the mother city and one 10 most beautiful places in the world. What better way than to enjoy a vacation than at Constantia stables in Constantia. It is a region with a winemaking history that dates back to 1685 and which boasts 8 award-winning wine estates, Groot Constantia, Steenberg Vineyards, Constantia Uitsig, Klein Constantia, Buitenverwachting, Eagles Nest, Constantia Glen and Silvermist Vineyards. All are within 15 kilometres of the city centre.

It is the oldest wine producing region in the southern hemisphere with an uninterrupted history of winemaking since 1685 consisting of ten wine farms. The area is steeped in history and is home to some of the best examples of architecture perfectly positioned between the Table Mountain range and coastal False Bay area, allowing for a perfect micro- climate which produces World Class Wines distinctive in character and style.

The valley was the cradle of quality winemaking in South Africa and the name Constantia is linked with the most famous wines ever produced in this country. Enjoyed by Napoleon Bonaparte and royalty in the 18th century, Constantia Valley’s unique combination of terrier and climate produces some of the world’s finest wines .

The Constantia Valley has an appeal that offers something of interest to everyone, Enjoy hikes, Restaurants offer a wide selection of dining experiences catering for all tastes and ages. Views of historical vineyards, lush greenbelts, and glorious mountain ranges and Constantia Valley Shops that provides the ultimate shopping experience.

There is an abundance of things to do in the Constantia Valley and its surrounding areas. Zip lining, Bike Park, Golfing, Hiking, Wine Tours, CraftBeer Tours and so much more

