With the latest 2017 Couples Choice Award, Castle Catering has added another “feather in its cap”. The Wedding Industry calls for extremely dedicated people to pull together a myriad of details, vendor coordination, equipment and menu planning ….and do it in such a way that calms clients so they can enjoy their most important day. Such tasks are where Castle Catering excels.

The Romanesque Room is their exclusive venue for gatherings of all types….but especially weddings. Its “Roman” pillars and dome ceilings give a measure of grandeur to such a special occasion. Besides having a venue that is like no other, Castle Catering’s program is like no other. The client has the ability to bring in their own alcohol (with no corkage fee), they have a choice of Castle Catering’s award winning cuisine OR, you may work with one of their 25+ Restaurant Partners and have them provide the food for their event. This allows Castle Catering to “never say no” to a particular food request. This is truly unique to the catering industry.

You are invited to visit Castle Catering’s website to get the full story, see pictures and check date availability at the Romanesque Room www.castlecatering.net

The website acknowledges that in addition to marriages, Castle Catering also provides their services for other occasions. Their award-winning catering business is also believed to be one of the finest in the area. Anyone desiring details (such as menus, photos, links to reviews and Romanesque Room availability) can find it all on their website.

