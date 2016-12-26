Blue Springs, Missouri (webnewswire) December 26, 2016 – A property manager holds the responsibility of maintaining or managing multiple investment properties. Experienced property managers of Premier Real Estate Management Inc, aims to maximize the value of a real estate investment through outstanding management focused on improving an investment property’s Return on Investment.

“Our experience and success make us the ideal partner for the management of your investment property. We recognize that no standard package of investment property management services will fit those defined goals, so we offer a customized approach to professional property management tailored to your income or investment property. Together, we will create a package of services that will work best for your property,” clarified a spokesperson.

Premier Real Estate Management Inc. was established in 2000 and has committed to leveraging the quality and value of the properties ever since. The professional real estate company has been rendering property management services in multiple locations including Wyandotte County, Overland Park, Lenexa, Lawrence, Olathe, Lee’s Summit, Raytown, Shawnee and many more locations across Missouri and Kansas.

“We understand your property is a valuable investment and we do what it takes to efficiently manage and maintain your property. We maximize your cash flow by renting your properties for the maximum amount that market conditions will allow. We utilize our marketing expertise to advertise and promptly process prospective tenants to keep units occupied. We also control maintenance expenses by using our extensive network of trusted contractors,” the spokesperson expounded.

The company’s acclaimed property management services involve a stringent tenant screening process to ensure that only trustworthy and reliable tenants are chosen for the client’s property. This is done after meticulous analysis of the prospective tenant’s rental history, credit worthiness, FICO score, debt ratio evaluation and more. Fees and rents will also be collected right on time by their property managers.

“Managing your property is our privilege. Because we specialize in property management, we implement proven marketing and advertising strategies which we tailor to take aim at a target market that attracts the best qualified tenants possible. We then maximize your rental income through market-appropriate rates and efficient maintenance which utilizes only high quality tradespeople to ensure that your investments are maintained to the highest standard,” the spokesperson further explained.

Premier Real Estate Management Inc. also provides building maintenance services including general maintenance and janitorial services. Their professionals work towards keeping investment properties in top shape. The company claims that their property management has helped lower the costs for their clients.

About Premier Real Estate Management, Inc.:

Premier Real Estate Management Inc. is a recognized real estate company specialized in property management, building maintenance and asset receiver management. For more details, visit http://www.propertymanagerskc.com/

Contact Name: Susan Burris

Address:

2134 Northwest 7 Highway

Blue Springs

Missouri

USA 64014

Phone: 1 816 228 8222

###