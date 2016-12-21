itrA, the leading bathroom solutions brand of Eczacıbaşı Building Products Division in Turkey introduces exclusive range of Loft series – Different shapes add motion to living spaces. You can express your style on your bathroom with the confidently bold and sharp lines of new Loft series. This series artfully showcases the designs of ceramic washbasins finished with brilliant metallic coatings.Loft series is pure and natural.

This Loft delivers water flow at a pre-set temperature, preventing risk of burning due to very hot water. It enhances safety for children and elderly users.

The series add texture, depth and a unique identity rarely seen before in bathroom design. Loft series has a vareity of designs. Loft has brought a new dimension to the bathrooms with its sharp lines and adds a new meaning to elegance with the minimalist details in its design.It also stands out with its ergonomic use . Loft series with pioneering designs and ergonomic use maximizes your control over water with built-in and standard basin mixers as well as bath/shower mixer.

This New series, offers various alternatives, stands out with its brave and self-confident appearance. Also have stylish aesthetics, sophisticated details and infinite product range,Loft Series is the choice of people who are on a lookout for a bathroom series to complement prestigious households. And all that is left for you to do is to pick the right product for yourself and let your bathroom reflect your style.