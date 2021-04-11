DMA – A Leading Branding Agency in Singapore Assists Local Businesses to Secure EDG Grant for Marketing and Branding

D’Marketing Agency Pte Ltd (DMA) – a Singaporean branding service provider offers SMEs vital support to secure the EDG grant for marketing and branding so that their clients could reap the maximum benefit of the state-funded subsidy. The Singaporean government will sponsor up to 80% of the project expenses depending on the circumstances and project type.

The Singaporean government has made a significant allotment through the 2021 budget to uplift the local businesses that have the potential to grow and transform. The state grant period has been extended from 30 September 2021 to 31 March 2022 and the maximum grant limit has been capped at 80%. The EDG grant for marketing and branding supports projects under three categories – core capabilities, innovation and productivity and market access. Singaporean branding service provider DMA will assist its clients to obtain the subsidy under the core capabilities category and strategic brand and marketing development sub-category to help businesses transform and secure a stronger position in the competitive digital world.

Expert brand consultants of DMA, which is one of the leading branding agency in Singapore has the capability of utilizing the EDG grant for marketing and branding to construct a robust digital marketing strategy, conceptualize it and successfully execute it providing an unparallel service to its distinguished clientele. Their services include but are not limited to conducting a fully-fledged brand audit, conducting a deep market research and competitor analysis to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to the business, designing effective communication materials, optimizing the website for search engines and target audience, and designing the marketing and advertising campaigns for the company. The above-said services ensure that each business is visible to a quality audience in the digital world, which will undeniably increase the conversion rates and sales eventually.

About D’Marketing Agency Pte Ltd (DMA)

D’Marketing Agency Pte Ltd (DMA) is an innovative, reliable and highly affordable branding agency in Singapore. The key focus of DMA is on boosting the online presence, and brand recognition of their clients through cutting-edge marketing and branding solutions. This mechanism has helped DMA’s clients to thrive in their respective fields with minimum effort. This holistic Singaporean branding service provider ensures that its customized solutions and strategies exceed all client expectations and marketing objectives.

To learn more details about the EDG grant for marketing and branding and DMA branding agency in Singapore, visit DMA Grant Support.