Fujitsu, AutoGrid to Boost Renewable Energy Use in Japan Towards Realization of Decarbonized Society with Virtual Power Plant Solution

Fujitsu Limited and AutoGrid Systems, Inc. today announced that Fujitsu will begin offering Autogrid’s Virtual Power Plant (VPP) (1) solution in the Japanese market. Fujitsu will leverage the solution to maximize the use of distributed energy resources (2) in the domestic energy market and contribute to the expansion of renewable energy and the realization of a decarbonized society. Based on the agreement, Fujitsu will begin selling the VPP solution AutoGrid FlexTM in the Japanese market as an AutoGrid partner.

AutoGrid FlexTM enables the optimization of energy operations and the control and management of distributed energy resources. By providing this solution to energy providers and aggregators (3), Fujitsu will contribute to the realization of next-generation energy platform to maximize the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar power, and distributed energy resources, such as storage batteries. Going forward, Fujitsu will expand its capabilities in the area of energy data utilization to achieve real-time, high-precision, optimized control of distributed energy resources, significantly enhancing the value of energy resources managed by energy providers and aggregators. AutoGrid aims to expand its business in Japan with its VPP technologies, providing Fujitsu with VPP solutions that enable the utilization of multi-functional, flexible, and distributed energy resources that are suitable for the Japanese market.

“AutoGrid aims to expand its VPP presence in Japan by providing Fujitsu with solutions that push the utilization of flexible DERs to the next level,” said Amit Narayan, Founder & CEO, AutoGrid. “We already see a great openness to grid innovation in the Japanese market, and this partnership paves the way for more efficient, intelligent and clean energy systems to take hold.”

“Distributed energy resources were introduced in Japan to promote grid resiliency but it often proves difficult to predict and adjust the amount of energy supplied. Energy providers, aggregators and grid operators have started building VPP systems to operate energy efficiently and to respond to the expanding energy trading market,” said Michiaki Morioka, Head of Utility Business Division, Fujitsu. “By utilizing Fujitsu’s strong partnership with customers in the energy industry as well as AutoGrid’s experience of deploying VPP solutions globally, this partnership will contribute to the creation of an industry wide next-generation energy platform.”

Going forward, the two companies will continue leveraging their respective strengths to promote the introduction of renewable energy and contribute to the realization of a more sustainable society by delivering solutions that contribute to the stable and efficient use of distributed energy resources.

Background

In recent years, the introduction of distributed energy resources, which include renewables and energy sources like solar power generation and storage batteries, has been promoted to strengthen resilience against natural disasters and achieve the Japanese government’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. Since renewables remain dependent on the weather, however, it often proves difficult to predict and adjust the amount of energy supplied. The development and expansion of VPP, which combines distributed energy resources owned by factories and homes to manage and control them, represents a possible solution to these challenges.

As technological advances such as IoT have made it possible to control distributed energy resources at high speed and with high accuracy, both supply and demand operators have started building VPP systems to operate energy efficiently, including for managing Demand Response (DR) (4), and to respond to the expanding energy trading market.

Collaboration Overview

By taking advantage of Fujitsu’s strong partnership with customers in the energy industry and proven track record of providing SI services including in VPP related areas, as well as AutoGrid’s experience of deploying VPP solutions globally, Fujitsu will contribute to the creation of an industry wide next-generation energy platform.

Fujitsu will sell the AutoGrid FlexTM solution to the Japanese market. In addition, Fujitsu will contribute to the expansion of renewable energy and the realization of a decarbonized society by promoting the development of expansion solutions such as high-speed control that seamlessly link with the AutoGrid FlexTM solution and can respond to the emergence of new energy trading markets in Japan in the future. By the end of March 2026, Fujitsu aims to achieve sales of JPY 3.8 billion in the Japanese market for services based on AutoGrid FlexTM.

AutoGrid provides SaaS solutions to many energy companies in Europe, Australia, Asia Pacific and North America using the industry’s most advanced technology for bundling and precisely controlling distributed energy resources according to regions, type of energy, etc. Autogrid has a demonstrated record of successful VPP field trials and “at scale” implementation in the Japanese market and can offer solutions that meet the needs of Japan’s new energy market and systems. Autogrid aims to expand its VPP technology business in the Japanese market by providing Fujitsu with VPP solutions that are multifunctional, flexible and enable the use of distributed energy resources that are suitable for the Japanese market.

AutoGrid FlexTM Key Features

Flexible system management for a wide variety of configurations helps improve operational efficiency of distributed energy resource operations

Depending on the type and configuration of distributed energy resources managed by energy companies and aggregators, the system can be defined, managed, and operated. It is flexible enough to accommodate a wide variety of distributed energy resource configurations, such as photovoltaic power generation systems, storage batteries, and electric vehicles (EV), and can operate on a regional or individual group basis. This enables efficient integrated operations and helps improve operational efficiency.

Deliver proven capabilities to drive business revenue

Supports the expansion of renewables in Japan and contributes to enhanced profitability for energy companies and aggregators by providing functions developed based on the results of the use of AutoGrid FlexTM by energy companies and aggregators in Europe and the United States. Delivered in a form that matches the standards accompanying the electricity system reform in Japan.

High-speed facility control to adjust supply and demand of large energy resources by utilizing predictive control technology

Using AutoGrid’s expertise in AI and big data technologies, it is possible to quickly and accurately predict and control the supply and demand of large amounts of energy resources. In this way, the solution will support the maximization of trade volume in the energy trade market, which will also expand in Japan in the future, and the accurate contribution of contracted energy (5).

(1) Virtual Power Plant

Technology that uses IoT technology to aggregate and control distributed energy resources and demand responses, such as photovoltaic power generation systems, storage batteries, and electric vehicles (EV) scattered around the country, so that they can function virtually as a single power plant.

(2) distributed energy resources

A generic term for energy resources (Power generation facilities, storage facilities, and demand facilities) that are connected to consumers, and power generation and storage facilities that are directly connected to the electric power system (System for supplying electricity to power receiving facility of customer).

(3) Aggregator

A company that provides energy services from VPP and Demand Response through integrated control of distributed energy resources.

(4) Demand Response (DR)

To change a power demand pattern by controlling energy resources held by a demand-side energy resource or a third party.

(5) contracted energy

The amount of energy traded on the energy trading market.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company offering a full range of technology products, solutions and services. Approximately 130,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.9 trillion yen (US$35 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

About AutoGrid

AutoGrid builds AI-powered software solutions that enable a smarter energy world. The company’s suite of flexibility management applications allows utilities, electricity retailers, renewable energy project developers and energy service providers to deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy by managing networked distributed energy resources (DERs) in real time, at scale through different value streams. AutoGrid’s flagship application, AutoGrid Flex, is ranked as the #1 Virtual Power Plant Platform in the world according to the global ranking published in 2020 by industry-leading research and analysis firm Guidehouse (formerly, Navigant Research).



Topic: Press release summary

