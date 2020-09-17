Functional Films Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2020; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

This Future Market Insights report examines the Functional films market for the period 2015–2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and market opportunities in the global functional films market, which is significantly playing an important role in various applications and industries, such as automotive, electronics, packaging, healthcare, and energy.

Functional films is a film or a sheet applied on a substrate to provide improved functionality and novel properties in order to increase the overall potential of the product. They are protective, transparent, heat- and chemical- resistant, durable, and flexible in nature. The growing trend of miniaturization of devices has led to increased demand for functional films, which can either be thick or thin. In addition to having dimensional benefits, the functional films are compatible with the current modern technologies and varied types of materials. They have other additional properties such as, they require less energy in their processing and they can be fabricated to complex structures according to the requirement. Functional films can be conductive, adhesive, optical, and water soluble.

To understand and assess the opportunities in this market the report is categorically split under three sections namely: market analysis by applications, product types and regions. The report analyses the global functional films market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

The report starts with an overview of functional films across the globe. In the same section, FMI covers the functional films market performance in terms of revenue. This section also includes FMI’s analyses of key trends, drivers and restraints. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model included in the report better equips and arms client with crystal-clear decision making insights.

The next section of the report analyses the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next five years.

Regions covered in the report include:

• Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

• North America

• Western Europe

• Latin America

• Eastern Europe

• Japan

• Middle East & Africa

The next section of the report analyses the market based on product type and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next five years.

Product types covered in the report include:

• Conductive Films

• Optical Films

• Adhesive Films

• Water – soluble Films

The next section of the report analyses the market based on applications and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next five years.

Applications covered in the report include:

• Flat Panel Displays (FPD)

• Electronics & Semiconductor

• Automotive

• Construction

• Energy

• Healthcare/Pharmaceutical

• Packaging

To calculate the market size, data points such as regional split and market split by applications, product type, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at apt market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue of functional films. When developing the forecast of the market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the functional films market.

As previously highlighted, the market for functional films is split into various sub categories based on region, product type and applications. All these sub segments or categories have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in functional films market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of functional films market by regions, product type, and applications and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global functional films market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & performance of functional films, Future Market Insights developed market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, functional films market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the value chain, presence in functional films product portfolio and key differentiators. Few of the market players featured in the section include:

• 3M

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• Nagase & Co. Ltd

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Tatsuta Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd

