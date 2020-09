Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Scenario, Leading Players, Segments Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2023

Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period.

Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market to rise at 6.7% CAGR and reach $638.22 million by 2023, according to Global Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Market Analysis Report published by Market Research Future. Global Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Industry Report analyzes Market for Sleeping Bruxism Treatment by Type (Primary Bruxism), Diagnosis (X-rays), Treatment Type (Medication), Cause (Obstructive Sleep Apnea), Patient Type (Pediatric, Adult), and End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), Region with Forecast to 2023.

Major Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Companies covered in the market report include Carestream Dental (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), PLANMECA OY (Finland), Patterson Dental Supply, Inc. (U.S.), Randmark Dental Products, LLC (U.S.), Akervall Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), S4S Dental Laboratory (U.K.), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein).

Global Market Highlights:

Global sleeping bruxism treatment market is set to accrue USD 638.22 million at 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2023). This growth can be put down to growing prevalence of dental diseases and consequently growing dental procedures coupled with growing funding and healthcare insurance coverage across the globe. Moreover, changing lifestyle, elevating demand for affordable healthcare delivery systems, rapid health insurance penetration, mergers and acquisitions to reach untapped markets, and government initiatives trigger the global market growth. Also, aging population and stressful lives led by a large population have an influence on the market.

However, restraining factor such as expensive treatment may hinder the market growth to some level. On the flip side, several types of research and tests are being conducted to enhance treatment for sleep bruxism. Various methods such as drug therapy, behavioral therapy, custom dental and mouth guards are being developed to find out the most effective treatment procedure for sleeping bruxism. These researches help upgrade the treatment procedures, thus leading to market growth.

One of the most popular trends creating waves in sleeping bruxism treatment market is treating patient with behavior therapy. It involves the patient practicing proper jaw and mouth positions. The patient can also rest the tongue up with teeth apart and closed lips, which will counteract grinding.

Sleeping Bruxism Treatment Industry Segments:

MRFR’s report states that the sleeping bruxism treatment market is segmented based on type, diagnosis, treatment type, cause, patient type, and end-user.

By type, the market is segmented into primary bruxism and secondary bruxism. The secondary bruxism segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017. Increasing sleep disorders, growing consumption of medicines which lead to dental side effects, and changing lifestyle due to stress can fuel the growth of the secondary bruxism segment.

By treatment, the market is segmented based on dental approaches and medication. The dental approaches segment is divided into mouth guard and NTI-tss device. The medication segment is sub-segmented based on muscle relaxants, Botox injections, and anti-anxiety drugs.

By cause, the global sleeping bruxism treatment market is segmented based on obstructive sleep apnea, sleep paralysis, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), malocclusion, and others. Among these, the obstructive sleep apnea segment is estimated to be worth USD 233.20 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Pediatric and adult are two major segments under patient type. The pediatric segment held the largest market share in 2017. Prevalence of hyperactivity among children, growing anger issues, increasing pain from earache and teething, and even growing stress has fueled the growth of pediatric segment.

The end-users in the global sleeping bruxism treatment market are hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The end-users in the market are growing rapidly and will continue to grow at the same pace throughout the forecast period. The number of dental clinics has increased owing to growing awareness among patients regarding bruxism, government funding, and increasing number of dentists opening standalone clinics.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas market accounted for 39.1% share in 2017 in the sleeping bruxism treatment market. Factors such as rising stress and anxiety among the population have led to this market growth. Rising government funding and growing healthcare insurance coverage also contribute to the market’s expansion in the region.

Europe is the second largest market owing to growing cases of sleeping bruxism. High economy, growing dental awareness, growing number of dental clinics and healthcare infrastructure aid in market growth in the region. A large number of people also suffer from sleep disorders, snoring and irregular breathing which gives rise to sleeping bruxism, driving the market progress in the area.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific will observe steady growth due to rapid adoption of sophisticated healthcare technology, rapid economic growth, massive population size, and rise in investments in the healthcare sector. The pediatric population is growing tremendously which also shapes the market size positively. Furthermore, elevating awareness in terms of sleep bruxism and rapidly growing dental industry in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea can spur overall market demand.

The Middle East & Africa market will experience sluggish growth as there is less exposure to the healthcare services along with lack of awareness about sleeping bruxism.

