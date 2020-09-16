Dental Radiology And Dental Imaging Devices Market Trends Size: Development, Growth, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Dental Radiology and Dental Imaging Devices Market Research Report: Information by Method (Intraoral, Extraoral and others), Devices (Dental Radiology Devices and Dental Imaging Devices), Application (Diagnosis, Therapeutic, Cosmetic and Forensic), Imaging Types (2D Imaging and 3D Imaging), End User (Hospitals & Dental Clinics, Forensic Laboratories and Academic & Research Institutes) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2023

Market Overview

The global The global Dental Radiology And Dental Imaging Devices Market Trend s, as per a report by Market Research Future (MRFR) is touted to register a CAGR of 7.2%, surpassing a valuation of USD 6,503.0 million during the forecast period (2014-2023).Dental radiology and imaging devices are generally used to diagnose and treat dental problems with the help of radioactive substances, x-rays, and other forms of radiant energy.

Dental imaging systems are used to get the entire visual image of the oral cavity. There are several dental problems identified in people of all age groups, which can be detected with the help of these systems. This further helps to reduce the damage caused by the disease. Cameras are equipped in these devices, which reaches the internal corners of the oral cavity and screen in order to get the visual image of the same.

The surging use of dental imaging and radiology in orthodontic diagnosis and treatment planning is creating huge opportunities for the market to evolve. Orthodontics dental imaging and radiology is highly recommended in cases where conventional radiology is not able to supply satisfactory diagnostic information like assessing unerupted tooth position, cleft palate patients, identifying root resorption, supernumerary teeth, and planning orthognathic surgery.

Technological advancements made in the dental equipment, rising geriatric population, increased adoption of digital dental radiology and imaging systems, and rising incidences of dental surgeries are some of the primary growth stimulants of the market.

On the contrary, the dearth of reimbursement policies in dental care and the high price of digital radiology systems are some of the major concerns likely to restrict the market growth in the foreseeable future.

Global Dental Radiology and Dental Imaging Devices Market: Segmental Analysis

The dental radiology and dental imaging devices market has been segmented on the basis of device, method, imaging types, application, and end user.By method, the dental radiology and dental imaging device market is segmented into extra-oral, intra-oral, imaging, and others.The devices segment of the market comprises dental imaging and dental radiology. Of these, the dental imaging segment is predicted to command the largest market share of 29.6%.By application, the market is segregated into therapeutic, diagnosis, forensic, cosmetic, and others. Of these, the cosmetic segment is likely to acquire a major share of the global market due to the surging demand for orthodontics and dental implants in developed as well as in emerging nations.The imaging types comprises 2-dimensional (2D) and 3-dimensional (3D). Of these, the 3D imaging type is preferred by the professionals as it is technologically advanced and helps to get the entire 3D view of the oral cavity. This further helps them to get a clear understanding of the anatomy compared to 2D imaging systems.Considering the end user segment, the market is segmented into forensic laboratories, hospitals & dental clinics, and academic & research institutes. Of these, hospitals and dental clinics are anticipated to gain prominence due to favorable reimbursement policies and the availability of advanced technologies.

Regional Frontiers

Geographically, the dental radiology and dental imaging devices market spans across Europe, America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, America commanded the largest market share of 39.2% in 2016 and is likely to retain its position in the foreseeable future. In this region, North America acquired the largest share, with a valuation of USD 2,118.5 million in 2023.

Professionals and researchers in this region are extensively adopting dental imaging and radiology techniques, which is predicted to contribute to the market growth in the coming years. The executive committee of the American Academy of Oral and Maxillofacial Radiology, for instance, initiated assembling position papers and guidelines for the use in radiology and dental imaging in orthodontics, endodontics, and implant planning. Improved healthcare infrastructure, surging demand for dental care, high disposable income, and rising dental problems are some of the key factors encouraging the market growth.

Europe will acquire the second spot in the global market, with Germany accounted to hold the largest share and likely to surpass a valuation of USD 376.9 million by the end of 2023. The surging practices using dental radiology and dental imaging devices is on the rise, which is benefiting the regional market’s growth.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific will emerge as the fastest growing market in dental radiology and dental imaging devices, with Japan holding the largest share of 26.8%. Surging awareness regarding oral care, rising dental diseases, an increasing number of dental implants, and rising disposable income are contributing to the market growth.

Industry Updates

August 2019: The KaVo ORTHOPANTOMOGRAPH OP 3D upgradeable panoramic integrated with cephalometric imaging is one of the latest configurations, which will be launched in the KaVo OP 3D family. It has been specifically designed for all dental imaging purposes and is a complete X-ray platform offering easy-to-use features across the dental imaging workflow

Competitive Dashboard

The top players operating in the dental radiology and dental imaging devices market include Dentsply Sirona (US), Carestream Health (New York), 3M (US), KaVo Dental GmbH (Germany), Flow Dental (US), Midmark Corp. (US), LED Medical Diagnostics Inc. (Canada), and Nobel Biocare (Switzerland).

