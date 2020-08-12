Global Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market Demand and Forecast 2014-2025

GMD predicts the global total revenue of DCS solutions will advance to $23.37 billion in 2025, registering a moderate CAGR between 2018 and 2025 owing to a continuous adoption of automation systems in various industry verticals.

Highlighted with 55 tables and 67 figures, this 167-page report “Global Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market by Architecture Type, Industry Vertical and Region 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide DCS solution market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global DCS market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of architecture type, industry vertical and region.

