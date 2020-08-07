Bot Service Market Strategic Insights with Top Leading Key players

Bot Service Market is a type of software that is designed to get the tasks done automatically rather than doing on your own. With the continuous improvement in bot technology it can be assumed that it will become capable of handling all kinds of things, comprising of something that is as complex as tax. It has its wide application in real estate, media and entertainment, telecom, retail and e-commerce, and others. Increasing user engagement on social media platforms may be considered as the major factor in driving the growth of bot service market.

Global Bot Service Market is driven by increasing number of internet users, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 700.28 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6493.73 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 32.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Bot Service Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in Global Bot Service Market are Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Google, Facebook, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Aspect Software, Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., IPsoft Inc., [24]7.ai, Inc., CogniCor Technologies, Astute Inc., Next IT Corp., Kore.ai, Inc., Rasa Technologies GmbH, Pypestream, Avaamo, Pandorabots, Inc., LogMeIn, Inc., Artificial Solutions, Chatfuel and Webio.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, HubSpot launched “Conversations”, which is a free platform of Bots, Live Chat, and Team Email to push the fast growing business.

In December 2017, A chat Bot has been launched on facebook messenger by the luxury brand Louis Vuitton which has been powered by mode.ai

Market Drivers:

Rise in the number of social media users & their engagement on internet across the globe.

Rapid technological development within artificial intelligence industry & machine learning drives the demand for this particular market.

Market Restraints:

The process for deployment of the bots platform is highly dependent which restraints the market.

Lack of awareness & knowledge about the bot service is hampering the growth of the market.

Research Methodology: Global Industrial Services Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation.

Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

