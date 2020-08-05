Pharmaceuticals Packaging Testing Equipment Shows Astonishing Growth with Top Influencing Key players

Pharmaceuticals Packaging Testing Equipment Market is used for testing packages of pharmaceutical products. The two major components of package testing include; package integrity (leak) testing and seal strength testing. Package testing is the measurement of the characteristic and property that are involved with packaging to check the strength, durability, and shelf life. Package testing includes packaging materials, components, packages, shipping containers, and unit loads as well as the all the process associated with it. Testing equipment measures effects and interactions, contents of package, packaging levels, end use and the external forces of pharmaceutical packages.

Global pharmaceuticals packaging testing equipment market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Pharmaceuticals Packaging Testing Equipment Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in Global Pharmaceuticals Packaging Testing Equipment Market are LABTHINK, UNION PARK CAPITAL, WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC., Qualitest International Inc., AMETEK Sensors, Test & Calibration (STC), TEN-E, PTI Packaging Technologies and Inspection, AMRI, Westpak Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Cryopak, SGS, TASI Group, Edwards Analytical, NSF International, Nelson Laboratories, LLC and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Labthink launched its new C-series permeability testing instruments, including C230 series Oxygen Transmission Rate Test Systems, C330 series Water Vapor Transmission Rate Test Systems. The product launch will help company to generate the revenue.

In October 2016, TM Electronics, Inc. (US) was acquired by Union park Capital. This acquisition will expand the product portfolio of Union park Capital and help them to generate more revenue and sustain in the business competition.

In April 2019, DDL, Inc. announced that the Cryopak Testing Center, has been rebranded as a DDL testing laboratory. The newly rebranded DDL lab will offer a range of testing including, integrity and strength testing, thermal performance, and shelf life testing.

In 2018, through the acquisition of PHAST GmbH, Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing Germany has strengthened its service portfolio for the research-oriented biotech and pharmaceutical industries by offering full service testing packages for large and small molecules.

Segmentation: Global Pharmaceuticals Packaging Testing Equipment Market

Global pharmaceuticals packaging testing equipment market is segmented into two notable segments which are type and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into equipment and services. The equipment segment is further sub divided into permeability analyzer, creasing and stiffness tester, package drop tester, moisture meter, package vibration tester and texture analyzer. Permeability analyzer segment is further sub divided into gas permeation tester and container gas permeability tester. The services segment is further sub divided into container testing, container closure integrity testing, shelf life testing, visual inspection and functional testing, stability testing, raw material testing, method validation, microbial testing, environmental monitoring, physical chemical characterization and batch-release testing. Container testing is further segmented into container permeation testing, material identification testing, extractables testing, and functionality testing. Container closure integrity testing is further segmented into vacuum decay and pressure decay, high voltage leak detection, oxygen headspace and helium leak detection.

In April 2019, Lansmont collaborated with Southern Marketing Associates, Inc. (U.S.). Focus of this collaboration is to expand Lansmont’s business in Southeast U.S. by covering: Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, government organizations, research institutions and testing laboratories.

In March 2018, the Intertek Group Plc Group acquired Aldo Abela Surveys Limited (Malta). Abela Surveys Limited is a leading provider of quality and quantity cargo inspection services, in Malta. This acquisition will help to expand Intertek business.

Key insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

