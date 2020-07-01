Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Market by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Regions, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Market has been valued at approx. USD 1.6 Billion by the end of forecast period with 23% of CAGR during forecast period 2018 to 2023. Waterproof bluetooth speakers market has been segmented on the basis of charging technology and application. The charging technology segment is further bifurcated into AC only, DC only, AC/DC and wireless charging

Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers Market, By Charging Technology (AC Only, DC Only, AC/DC, Wireless Charging) and By Application (Home, Offices, Retail, Leisure) – Global Forecast 2023

Key Players:

The prominent players in waterproof bluetooth speakers market are – Braven (U.S.), Skullcandy, Inc. (U.S.), JBL (U.S.), Ultimate Ears (U.S.), Altec Lansing (U.S.), AmazonBasics (U.S.), Logitech International SA (Switzerland), Sharkk (New Jersey), Scosche (U.S.), Fugoo Sport (U.S.) among others.

Market Synopsis:

Waterproof Bluetooth speakers Market growing at rapid pace over the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.Waterproof Bluetooth speakers Market Research Report 2018 – Global Industry analysis by Key Companies, Type, Application, Market Share, Growth Rate, and Key Country forecast to 2023. Waterproof Bluetooth speakers Industry depth analysis is done for North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. The ever-advancing lifestyle is always on a lookout for luxury and comfort which the leading-edge technologies are happy to oblige. The results are mostly astounding. One such outcome is waterproof Bluetooth speakers which by complying with the current trend of infotainment on the go has taken the market by storm and is eyeing for a market valuation of USD 1.6 billion by 2023.

Waterproof functionality offers an edge over the regular Bluetooth speakers as they can be easily used near water or for pool parties. Waterproof Bluetooth speakers market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to increasing popularity of wireless devices and growing demand for mobility of devices. Need for portability and automation trend are the major factors driving the growth of waterproof Bluetooth speakers market.

The waterproof bluetooth speakers are portable and therefore easy to use, carry and install and provide better efficiency. It provides a decent 8-15 hours of battery backup and hence makes it ideal for indoor as well as outdoor applications. Waterproof Bluetooth speakers can be connected to almost all devices providing the Bluetooth connectivity. Therefore smartphones can easily be connected to such speakers and can be carried anywhere. Due to its waterproof functionality, it can easily be installed in bathrooms and installed on shower heads too. In future, waterproof bluetooth speakers can be used for underwater research and development purposes with improved connectivity.

Market Segmentation:

Waterproof bluetooth speakers market is segmented on the basis of charging technology and applications. The application segment is further bifurcated into retail, educational, institutional, offices, homes and leisure. The home and leisure application segment is expected to grow at the highest rate considering the growing demand for portable speakers.

The major factor restraining the growth of waterproof bluetooth speakers market is the short range playback capacity. As the device goes out of range, the music stops and the range for bluetooth is small in comparison to Wi-Fi and airplay. This could be a major factor that could cause hindrance in the growth of waterproof bluetooth speakers market.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

Waterproof bluetooth speakers market can be segmented on the basis of charging technology and application. The charging technology comprises of AC only, DC only, AC/DC and wireless charging. Bluetooth offers to stream their audio to the speakers without separate adapters or transmitters. Wireless charging makes use of on dock charging and offers complete wireless experience.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

