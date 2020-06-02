Global Adhesive Film Market Analysis Report 2020-2027 by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications

Adhesive films are also called as pre-catalyzed adhesives which include broad range of compound like epoxy, phenolic, and bimaleimide that are supplied in a form of film or shit. These adhesive films are used for separation, filtration, storage, and detection of antimicrobial activity. The film has various properties such as self-adhesive property, protection from cross contaminations, evaporation, and condensation. Adhesive films are made up with various material types such as Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene, and Others. Adhesives films are used in lightweight and small sized electronic devices.

Increase in adoption of adhesive films in various sectors such as transportation and construction and packaging is expected to boost the global adhesive market growth. Also, high demand for adhesive films in electrical and electronics will have the positive impact on global adhesive films market growth. Adhesive films improve shelf life of material which is expected to increase demand for adhesive films in medical industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing pharmaceutical, e-commerce, and consumer durables industries will drive the global adhesive films market growth. These films are used as protective insulation wrap, which are increases the safety of packaging material therefore adhesive films widely used in packaging industry.

Market Restraints

However, volatility in raw material is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder global adhesive film market growth. Also, stringent rules and regulations will affect the global adhesive film market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Adhesive Film Market is segmented into film material such as Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene, and Others, by technology such as Hot Melt, Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Pressure-sensitive, and Others. Further, Global Adhesive Film Market is segmented into end user such as Aerospace, Automotive, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, and Others.

Also, Global Adhesive Film Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Ester Industries, Mondi Group, Coveris, Toray Industries, Cosmo Films, Constantia Flexibles, CCL Industries, UPM –kymmene OYJ, Avery Dennison Corporation, and 3 M Company.

Market Taxonomy

By Film Material

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyethylene

Others

By Technology

Hot Melt

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Pressure-sensitive

Others

By End User

Aerospace

Automotive

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

