Dental Lasers Market Size, Global Strategies and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

Dental lasers are considered devices that emit coherent light beams, mainly suited to perform oral surgeries. These lasers prevent the need for surgical instruments like coherent light beams, coherent light beams, and handpieces. Dental lasers also offer benefits like less contamination, less trauma, and less bleeding and are being accepted across the globe due to their ability like short healing time, lower light exposure, portability, and does not require anesthesia.

The global Dental Lasers Market Growth as per a report by Market Research Future (MRFR) is touted to register a healthy CAGR of 5.2% during the assessment period (2017-2023).

The accelerated demand for shorter procedure time, painless and non-invasive dental treatments have helped the dental lasers market enjoy a profitable run. With the changing lifestyles across the world and subsequent increase in the health awareness associated with dental care in the developing and developed regions, the global dental laser market is bound to grow at a healthy rate. Other than this, factors like increasing technological advancements, growing instances of caries, gingivitis, and periodontics along with rising oral hygiene awareness are expected to bring in excellent business for the global dental lasers market in the years ahead.

In contrary, poor reimbursement policies could slow down the current growth rate of the global market in the near future. On the upside, the steadily growing geriatric population that is highly prone to dental disorders will work in favor of the dental lasers market. This factor will be beneficial for the market as aging makes an individual highly susceptible to tooth decay and gum diseases.

Competitive Dashboard:

Biolase

AMD Lasers

Convergent Dental

Cao Group

Fotona D.D

Danaher Corporation- Kavo Dental GmbH

Millennium Dental Technologies

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Syneron Dental Lasers-Syneron Medical Ltd

Segmental Analysis:

The Dental Lasers Market has been segmented on the basis of application, product, and end users.

has been segmented on the basis of application, product, and end users. By product, the dental lasers market is segmented into all tissue dental lasers and soft tissue dental lasers.

The application segment comprises oral surgery, endodontic treatment, peri-implantitis, implantology, periodontics, and others.

The end users’ segment is segmented into ambulatory surgical units, hospitals & clinics, and academic & research organizations.

Regional Frontiers:

Based on the geographical distribution, the Global Dental Lasers Market is split among the regions of Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

Spearheading the global dental lasers market is the region of North America, having been the dominating regional market in 2017. The factors backing the lucrative market development includes the rising prevalence of dental diseases along with high healthcare expenditure. Moreover, the availability of advanced dental lasers and well-established healthcare infrastructure along with a large base of highly-skilled medical professionals in the region have led to the strong performance of the regional market.

After North America, Europe is the leading regional market in the global dental lasers market. High dental healthcare expenditure, rising penetration of industry participants and strong government support are striving to offer favorable avenues for the market within the region.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is predicted to grow rapidly in the coming years, as a result of the burgeoning geriatric population, growing awareness as well as the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries. Plus, the rapidly expanding dental industry as a whole has turned the region highly receptive to more development and expansion in the near future.