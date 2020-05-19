Multilayer Transparent Conductive Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2020–By Identifying the Key Market Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2023

Market Overview

The global market for multilayer transparent conductors can reach an approx. valuation of USD 6.3 Billion by 2023, suggests Market Research Future (MRFR). The growth rate expected to be achieved by the market is 11%, during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Multilayer transparent conductors refer to the electrically conductive thin films, which are made using doped metal oxides. Indium tin oxide is the most commonly used multilayer transparent electronic conductors and is quite rigid in nature. It is generally deposited on a stable substrate like glass. Indium tin oxide finds widespread use in numerous applications such as flat-panel displays, touch screens, thin-film photovoltaic cells, and optical coatings.

The multilayer transparent conductors market is primarily driven by the simplicity in the fabrication, low rate of infrared emissions and the rising adoption of devices that are touch user interface. The multilayer transparent conductors market is abuzz with a number of opportunities, given the low cost of the conductors like carbon nanotube films.

Key Players

The leading companies shaping the worldwide market for multilayer transparent conductors include DuPont Teijin Films (Japan), Abrisa Technologies (US), 3M Company (US), Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Canatu OY (Finland), Eastman Kodak (US), Dontech Inc. (US), Thin Film Devices Inc. (US), to name a few.

Market Segmentation

MRFR has analyzed the worldwide market for multilayer transparent conductors and segmented it with respect to type, material, and application.

Given the type segment, the market is considered for Conductive Polymers, Nano Silver-Based Transparent Conductors, Carbon Nanotubes Films, Indium Tin Oxide Thin Films (ITO), Metal Grids, among others.

Material-wise, the market segments are Metal Mesh, Silver Nanowires, Carbon Nanotubes and ITO on Glass, among others.

Application-based segments covered in the report are Photovoltaic, Solar Cells, Smart Windows, Flexible Electronics, Touchscreen Sensors, Optical Coatings, Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) and Flat Panel Displays & Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD), among others.

Regional Insight

Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW) are the main markets for multilayer transparent conductors.

North America is the highest gaining market for Multilayer Transparent Conductive Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) and is thriving with the largest share. Mushrooming use of multilayer transparent conductors in smartphone displays combined with the rising number of technological advancements, especially in Canada and the United States (US) are the top-influencing factors in the market growth in the region. The region is projected to maintain its lead throughout the review period, believes MRFR.

Thanks to the high concentration of illustrious players such as Nitto Denko Corporation and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation among others, the APAC market for multilayer transparent conductors is anticipated to gain the highest growth rate in the following years. some other factors that promote the market growth in the region include expanding population, industrialization, urbanization, as well as improving economic conditions India and China. Also, mounting awareness about the use of solar energy among several can also benefit the regional market.

Competitive Space

The multilayer transparent conductors market is filled with a number of small & large-scale vendors and is intensely competitive. With the adoption of strategic initiatives like collaboration, acquisition, technology launch, expansion and partnership, the leading companies strive to gain better position in the global market. Besides, these companies also make substantial investments in the research and development (R&D) to come up with an advanced technology with superlative design as well as features and also outdo their rivals in the market.

