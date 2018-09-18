Human Identity Testing Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2018 – 2026

Molecular biology has evolved as a technologically advanced tool for the identification and testing of various human traits. Human DNA serves as a unique identification parameter, used by numerous scientists and biologists for testing human identity. Human identity testing is performed to confirm the genealogical relationship or identify human remains. In identity testing, DNA profiling is performed for the comparison and identification of suspects, linking scene and incidents in a crime scene investigation, and paternal testing, among others. Patterns generated by the unknown DNA samples are compared to the known DNA genome sequence to resolve paternity disputes and other applications that require large amounts of intact DNA. Increase in research grants by private institutes to promote R&D of novel human identity testing products, and rise in awareness regarding human identity testing kits & services among forensics and law department are few key factors boosting the human identity testing market during the forecast period. However, probability of manual errors during the procedure of human identity testing and requirement for well-qualified and trained professionals to conduct the testing are expected to restrain the human identity testing market during the forecast period.

The global human identity testing market is categorized based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global human identity testing market is segmented into software and instruments. The instruments segment, also known as kits, accounted for a considerable share of the market in 2017, which is attributed to high throughput analysis, cost-effectiveness, and rise in demand for efficient court-compliant DNA sampling products. Increase in demand for complex relationship testing and ancestry testing is projected to boost the segment during the forecast period. Based on technology, the global human identity testing market is segmented into electrophoresis, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), microarray, and others. PCR is a popular technique for human identity testing owing to its high accuracy rate. PCR is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period due to the introduction of technologically innovative PCR-based human identity testing kits and high preference in forensic laboratories. However, microarray technology is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the global human identity testing market is categorized into research laboratories, academic institutes, forensic laboratories, government institutes, and others. In terms of revenue, the forensic laboratories segment is estimated to account for large share of the market by 2026. Dominance of this segment is attributed to high number of DNA profiling and human identity testing performed for criminal cases. Rise in demand for mass disaster victim identification and missing person identification is estimated to increase government institutes during the forecast period. This, in turn, is projected to boost the market.

Geographically, the global human identity testing market is categorized into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for largest market share in 2016, due to availability of platforms for biotechnological research activities. Increase in distribution of commercial human identity testing kits and presence of key players in the U.S. and Canada are likely to drive the market in North America during the forecast period. Increase in demand for parentage testing and immigrant testing in developing countries of Asia Pacific is projected to fuel the market in the region by 2026.

Key players operating in the human identification testing market include GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Genex Diagnostics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Tecan Trading AG, Agilent Technologies Inc., Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alere, InnoGenomics Technologies, LLC, and Trinity DNA Solutions.

