Future Electronics Wins NorComp’s Excellence Award for 2017

Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won NorComp’s 2017 Excellence Award at EDS in Las Vegas.

“The Future Electronics team is especially proud to have received this recognition from Norcomp,” said Ryan Petsche, Future’s Corporate Vice-President of Interconnect. “We greatly value our partnership, and we will continue to drive investment in the newest Norcomp products, expand our customer base, and grow our global business together.”

NorComp, a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of electronic interconnects, is a part of the EDAC Group of Companies consisting of EDAC, MH Connectors and Communication Devices. NorComp was founded in 1982 and is privately held.

“We’re very pleased with our Future partnership,” said John McGowan, NorComp General Manager. “We look forward to continued strong global sales growth.”

For more information about Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###