HTS Global AG and its well-known brand ThermTrace are well recognised in the world of heating cables. HTS Global AG is an international corporation with offices, representatives and agents around the world. The global presence allows HTS to serve the needs of customers all over the world in all our business sectors.

The core business of HTS Global AG is the development, production and worldwide distribution of electric heat tracing systems, says Fabian de Soet, CEO of HTS. In this sector HTS Global AG is one of the world’s leading suppliers of heating tapes, cables and accessories.

Working on a global scale, HTS Global AG has positioned itself with offices in Switzerland and Germany as well as in the UK and the United States.

All of our technically advanced heat tracing solutions fulfill international quality standards for both hazardous and safe areas, says Fabian de Soet. HTS Global AG and its professionally trained partners in various countries provide marketing, distribution and customer service for the entire heat tracing product range.

Being part of a major international private equity group enables HTS to invest in product development and innovation management without any budget restrictions.

The ThermTrace series of heating tapes includes a complete collection of self-regulating products. Starting with heating cables for very small piping systems with special applications HTS also provides high-end industrial grade cables for temperatures up to 240 ° C.

ThermTrace products offer solutions for all kinds of temperature ranges and applications.

HTS technically advanced heat tracing solutions for the industrial sector are recognized as one of the most energy efficient, safe and reliable systems.

Typical industry applications include:

Freeze protection of pipes, Roof and Gutter Heating, Temperature maintenance of hot water systems, snow and ice prevention of roads, ramps, walkways, residential fuel oil tank heating, ice protection systems for airports and helicopter platforms and many more.

ThermTrace has a solution for every problem.