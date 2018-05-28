Big on innovation, Taiwan brands showcase technology at its best in a host of fields

Over the last couple of years, Taiwan has been aggressively focusing on strengthening trade ties with India. It has also been partnering in the Indian government’s initiatives like Digital India, Make in India, or smart cities mission. The relations between the two countries increased manifolds inevitably because of Taiwan utilising its formidable expertise in the smart solutions, ICT, pharma, IOT, agriculture, food, machineries and other fields.

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) has been focusing on strengthening trade ties with India. Bilateral trade between India and Taiwan has increased to $6.3 billion in December last year.

In the wake of Taiwan’s robust policy to share its technical know-how in various fields, several Taiwanese brands are going all out to showcase their innovative products and services in India, mainly because India is presenting enormous opportunities for Taiwanese companies. At the recently held Taiwan Expo, the crème de la crème of Taiwan’s ICT industry displayed some of their most innovative creations that could create a big splash in the Indian market. The cutting edge, award-winning products using state-of-the-art technology turned out to be star attractions for visitors.

Among them was the Opro9 Smart Diaper, a small and discreet device about the size of a thumb, that could revolutionize the way parents change diapers. OPro9 connects to the parents’ smartphone and sends instant notifications when the child pees so its diaper can be changed as soon as possible, keeping the baby dry and comfortable. Also on display was Zenfone Selfie Pro from ASUS that is one of the world’s first smartphones to feature front and back 4K video recording and featuring a 24MP DuoPixel camera with a Sony sensor. Plustek’s ePhoto Z300 turned out to be a fast, precise and intuitive scanner that lets people relive the joy, the tears and all other favourite memories.

Along with these advanced and out-of- the-box products, the Taiwan Excellence pavilion also showcased a range of other products such as IoT solutions, healthcare equipment, lifestyle enhancement appliances, ICT and office equipment, and entertainment products. The pavilion became the highlight of the expo and visitors were impressed with the cutting edge, award-winning products using state-of-the-art technology.

The featured brands included MSI, a veteran brand that dominates the gaming industry; ASUS, which has become a household name in India with its high-quality laptops; GIGAbyte, which enjoys a large chunk of the global market for motherboards, graphic cards and computer notebooks; and Thermaltake, with its TteSports and LUXA2 lines of merchandise. Other brands included D-Link, Edimax, Acer, Adata, Tokuyo, Aver and Advantech. Among the new brands were Walrus Pumps, QNAP, Moxa, XTGL and Apex.

In many ways, the partnership between India and Taiwan is targeted at creating a differentiating proposition for India in the field of electronics and ICT. At the moment, India is positioned among priority destinations for electronics innovation, development and manufacturing, primarily due to its maturity of market, availability of talent and the expertise it can bring. The Taiwan Excellence pavilion has always sought to promote the country’s culture of technological innovation and cutting edge design. It provides an appropriate platform to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations.