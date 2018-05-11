Global Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market US$ 9.8 Billion by 2023

The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market expected to reach US$ 9.8 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 9.9% over the forecast period 2018-2023, mainly due to new device approvals, technological advancements, and rising geriatric population.

In the United States, about 106,000 heart valve operations are performed each year. Nearly all of these operations are done to repair or replace the mitral or aortic valves. Heart valve repair is a surgical technique used to fix defects in heart valves in valvular heart diseases, and provides an alternative to valve replacement. Minimally invasive heart valve surgery technique uses smaller incisions to repair or replace heart valves, which also reduces the length of the hospital stay and the recovery time. Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) or transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is a minimally invasive procedure to repair a damaged or diseased aortic valve. Percutaneous aortic valve replacement (PAVR), or TAVI or TAVR involves replacement of the aortic valve of the heart through the blood vessels. The most common valve surgical procedure is aortic valve replacement for aortic stenosis, or narrowing of the aortic valve. More recently, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and transcatheter mitral valve regurgitation therapy (TMVrep) has become a reality. In the recent years, transcatheter heart-valve management procedures with TAVR and TMVrep systems are gaining significant boost in terms of number of procedures performed worldwide. Compared to invasive or surgical systems, the emerging transcatheter-based, minimally invasive TAVR and TMVrep systems are accounted for higher market share over the forecast period. The heart valve repair and replacement devices market is driven by the growing numbers of valvular disease resulting from rising obesity rates and growing prevalence of diabetes worldwide.

Browse Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market by Device Type – Percutaneous Balloon Valvuloplasty (PBV), Heart Valve Surgery, Transcatheter Devices – Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Transcatheter Mitral Valve Regurgitation Therapy (TMVrep) and Forecast 2015-2023. The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global heart valve repair and replacement devices market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments. Major players operating in the global heart valve repair and replacement devices market and profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen, Boston Scientific Corporation, Braile Biomedica, C.R. Bard, CarboMedics/LivaNova, Cardiac Dimension, CardiaMed, Cardiosolutions, Cook Medical, CryoLife, Edwards Lifesciences, FOC Medical, InterValve, JenaValve Technology, Labcor, Lanzhou Lanfei Medical Instrument, Lepu Medical, Medtronic, NeoChord, ON-X Life Technologies, Osypka Medical, Siemens Healthcare, Symetis, Toray Medical, TTK Healthcare, Valtech Cardio, and Vascutek/Terumo Corporation.

1. Device Type

1.1. Percutaneous Balloon Valvuloplasty (PBV)

1.2. Heart Valve Surgery

1.3. Transcatheter Devices

1.3.1. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

1.3.2. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Regurgitation Therapy (TMVrep)

2. Geography

2.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

2.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

2.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

2.5. Rest of the World

3. Company Profiles

3.1. Abbott Laboratories

3.2. B. Braun Melsungen

3.3. Boston Scientific Corporation

3.4. Braile Biomedica

3.5. C.R. Bard

3.6. CarboMedics (LivaNova)

3.7. Cardiac Dimension

3.8. CardiaMed

3.9. Cardiosolutions

3.10. Cook Medical

3.11. CryoLife

3.12. Edwards Lifesciences

3.13. FOC Medical

3.14. InterValve

3.15. JenaValve Technology

3.16. Labcor

3.17. Lanzhou Lanfei Medical Instrument

3.18. Lepu Medical

3.19. Medtronic

3.20. NeoChord

3.21. ON-X Life Technologies

3.22. Osypka Medical

3.23. Siemens Healthcare

3.24. Symetis

3.25. Toray Medical

3.26. TTK Healthcare

3.27. Valtech Cardio

3.28. Terumo Corporation (Vascutek)

To request Table of Contents and Sample Pages of this report visit:

https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/heart-valve-repair-replacement-devices-market/

About Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc. is a global healthcare market research and consulting company providing market analysis, and competitive intelligence services to global clients. The company publishes syndicate, custom and consulting grade healthcare reports covering animal healthcare, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, healthcare informatics, healthcare services, medical devices, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

In addition to multi-client studies, we offer creative consulting services and conduct proprietary single-client assignments targeted at client’s specific business objectives, information needs, time frame and budget. Please contact us to receive a proposal for a proprietary single-client study.

Contact Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.

2109, Mckelvey Hill Drive,

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

United States

Email: sales@ihealthcareanalyst.com

Website: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com