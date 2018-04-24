Quotation Management Software Solutions for Small Business

New Delhi, April 23, 2018- Quotation Management Software is software which creates maintains and send he price proposal to the set of customers. It manages all the prices proposals in organized and systematic manner, along with the maintained of records for future references.

The good news is that there is some excellent invoicing software on the market right now, much of it completely free, with optional premium upgrades or small pay-as-you-go credit-card processing fees. From freelancers who send five or six invoices a month to larger businesses that need time tracking for multiple employees, there is a free solution for almost everyone.

Create quotes quickly from anywhere

Create and send quotes in minutes using the contact, inventory and pricing information you’ve set up in Sagar Informatics. Use your Smartphone to send quotes on the the spot, from wherever you are.

Customize quotes to suit your business

Send professional-looking quotes using our customizable template. Simply fill in your details, upload your logo and choose a theme to suit your business. If you prefer, you can change quotes to estimates.

Check the status of quotes online

With Sagar Informatics, you can identify quotes that have been sent out and see if they’ve been viewed. Use online quotes to see whether they’ve been accepted or if you need to follow up.

Prospective customers can accept, decline or comment on the quote with the click of a button. Easily edit and resend a quote if you need to.

Turn quotes into invoices

Save time and avoid data entry errors by using online quotes in Sagar Informatics to create invoices. Creating an invoice pulls in all the details directly from the quote. You can edit, add and remove items as necessary.

Simplify the process, reduce the amount of time you spend on admin and you’re more likely to get paid on time.

If you are looking for free Quote Management Software, you are in the right place. Sagar Informatics is a free CRM with unlimited quotes and invoices. Unlike other free quotation invoice solutions, Sagar Informatics quotes and invoices are fully customizable and come with powerful tools, like multiple currency support, taxes, automatic numbering, product catalog and email marketing. You can take a free demo for Quotation Software to see how they work. Full quotation/invoice manual is available as well.

