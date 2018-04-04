PUMA, En Pointe: Modelled by Selena Gomez dropping in India

Following the success of the first drop – Phenom Satin, PUMA’s chic new En Pointe collection is here in India. The is available at PUMA stores nationwide and on puma.com.

A perfect mix of performance meets sportstyle, this collection allows you to go from gymtastic to street style chic. The collection has a host of products skirts, satin jackets, satin & shimmer trainers, body suits, track suits, sheer and panelled tights in soft hues of grey and peach.

Built for to give you that extra edge, the products combine super cool and stylish designs combined with high tech and functionality. The collection is Ballet inspired and was born out of conversations between PUMA’s design team and the dancers of NYC Ballet.