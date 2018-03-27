RUCHITA BANSAL hosts an evening to celebrate the Launch of “IZHAAR”

“Izhaar” by Ruchita Bansal is one of the most well-known destinations in New Delhi when it comes to customized, luxury gifting solution: from wedding invitations, baby announcements, gift hampers, home accessories, sweet & savoury hampers, bespoke gift ideas and corporate gifts etc.​​​​

Ruchita & Anupam Bansal in association with Sharan Bhatija of “Ekaani Mumbai” hosted the opening preview for the first “Izhaar” studio in Mumbai at Linking Road, Khar .