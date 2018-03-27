Nippon Paint ‘Whistles’ for Indian Premier League Franchise Chennai Super Kings, Becomes Associate Sponsor

Chennai, Tuesday, 27th March 2018: Nippon Paint, Asia’s leading paint manufacturer, today announced a sponsorship alliance with leading Indian Premier League cricket franchise, Chennai Super Kings. Nippon Paint riding the wave of yellow, makes its debut as a sponsor in support of IPL’s comeback kings – CSK. Releases new TVC “Yellow Podu, Whistle Podu”, featuring some of the CSK cricketers; Murali Vijay, Kedhar Jadav, Ambati Rayudu, with the brand mascot- the Blobbies painting Tamil Nadu yellow to make Nippon Paint a household name.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the most sought-after franchisee of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This deal with the two-time IPL champions, adds to Nippon Paint’s growing portfolio of sports sponsorship in India. The agreement will see Nippon Paint’s logo appear on the arm of the player’s shirts.

Talking about the sponsorship, Mr. S Mahesh Anand, President – Decorative Paint, Nippon Paint India commented, “We are extremely excited to team up as associate sponsors for IPL’s comeback kings, the Chennai Super Kings. As a brand, we have always celebrated cricket with passion. As the most-loved CSK is back, Nippon Paint is excited to ‘DoubleTheGethu’ and celebrate with the much-loved ‘WhistlePodu’. Our New TV commercial “Yellow Podu, Whistle Podu”, is aimed at celebrating the spirit of CSK, which will also feature the much adored Blobbies, as we are all set to paint Tamil Nadu Yellow.”

