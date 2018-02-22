DECO Helps Individuals Navigate the Affordable Care Act Marketplace

The Affordable Care Act has been beneficial for people, as it led to better healthcare. People who need help in finding affordable insurance plans can approach DECO.

[LANDOVER, 22/2/2018] — The goal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is to improve the healthcare quality for all Americans. When the Obama administration enacted the ACA, researchers at Harvard University discovered that the healthcare law resulted in better surgical care and improved quality care.

Patients Motivated to Get Early Medical Treatment

Researchers analyzed five years of data from almost 300,000 patients in 42 states. These patients sought admission to the hospital for common surgical conditions like gallbladder inflammation, diverticulitis, and appendicitis. The study also looked at periods before and after the Medicaid expansion by comparing the 27 states that broadened their Medicaid programs to the 15 states that kept the programs as they are.

The authors of the study found that Medicaid expansion under the ACA led to these positive findings:

• Increase in likelihood of patients obtaining optimal care

• Rise in the probability of patients having Medicaid

• Decrease in odds of patients being uninsured

Moreover, researchers speculated that the Medicaid expansion encouraged patients to seek treatment for their conditions before the development of any health complications. The earlier treatment made it more likely for patients to obtain better health outcomes.

Assisting Individuals in Searching for Affordable Insurance Plans

Individuals who need help taking advantage of the benefits of ACA can turn to DECO. The company has certified health insurance navigators who help non-eligible patients look for affordable insurance plans in the Health Insurance Marketplace. Patients can expect personalized and dedicated assistance thanks to the firm’s patient-advocacy approach. Moreover, they can count on the consultants to answer their questions and follow through with the paperwork.

