Following the occurrence of two national disasters, Florida is short on insurance adjusters. United States Adjusters helps fill the gap with their team of professional adjusters, appraisers, and consultants.

[CORAL SPRINGS, 01/19/2018] — Many insurance adjusters traveled to Texas following Hurricane Harvey. This is why after Hurricane Irma, Florida is facing a scarcity of adjusters, potentially stalling the recovery efforts of the state. United States Adjusters fills this gap and supports the rehabilitation efforts with their team of public and private adjusters, insurance appraisers, and disaster consultants.

A Scarcity of Adjusters

The country’s insurers are well-prepared to respond to natural calamities. However, it is unusual to see two large catastrophes happening within days of each other.

After Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, the majority of Florida-based adjusters flew 1,000 miles to work on claims. This is why when Hurricane Irma hit Florida unexpectedly, stakeholders were scrambling to fly the country’s 57,000 independent adjusters to Florida.

The lack of adjusters, experts worry, can stall the nation’s rehabilitation efforts. The delay can cause serious mold and building damage, among other adverse situations.

Helping Fill the Gap

United States Adjusters assists the nation’s recovery efforts with their team of knowledgeable and experienced public adjusters, disaster consultants, and insurance appraisers. Their team works diligently on every case, making sure that their clients are represented well.

The company has garnered a reputation as one of the top public adjusting firms both on the national and international level, due to their unsurpassed customer service. Their professionals handle all the hard work for clients including documenting and preparing claims, up to filing, so they can begin to restore their dwelling and regain their life as soon as possible.

