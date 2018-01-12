A different form of luxury:

Nixon steps into the digital luxury domain with the Nixon Unit Dual Time Alarm Digital A360-502-00 Men’s Watch! A rebellion in red and gold, its steel-hard robustness and precision detailing gives it a rugged, good look. Inside, it is ‘big brains’. The UNIT is a sensational example of being a performance tool that’s simultaneously flashy and tough.

Prime points:

• The Nixon Unit Dual Time Alarm Digital A360-502-00 Men’s Watch has tough, anti-rust and hypoallergenic, 316 L, surgical-grade stainless steel construction for the case (including bezel, dial ring, crown, guards and pushers) and the 3-link bracelet with double locking clasp and micro-adjustment facilities.

• A vivid digital LCD display with sharp contrast.

• Built in digital thermometer that’s fairly accurate detecting body and surrounding temperature.

• Two different time-measurement functions applicable to a large range of day to day jobs.

• Bright illumination for night viewing.

The best thing about it:

The Nixon Unit Dual Time Alarm Digital A360-502-00 Men’s Watch is anything but limiting! To a large degree, it’s constantly on the go – whether you run, bike or swim; surf or paddle, catch the train to go for work, the Nixon Unit Dual Time Alarm Digital A360-502-00 Men’s Watch gets involve with the outdoor activities as easily as with a regular urban life! You’ll find it difficult to find another timepiece that could go as easily where you need it to go.

The Nixon Unit Dual Time Alarm Digital A360-502-00 Men’s Watch can take beatings day-in and day-out. Those who tend to abuse their equipment need not make an exception. As long as it is not at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, the Nixon Unit Dual Time Alarm Digital A360-502-00 Men’s Watch will keep your company and stay fit and fine all the way.

Dependable, durable, decent enough for formal surroundings and highly functional alongside, the Nixon Mens Watches are a quality piece of wearable technology that can live and operate under pretty harsh environments when needed and shine at its brightest under chandeliers. You don’t think twice before punishing this equipment. Once you use the Nixon Unit watch, you don’t have to look back again.

Bottom line: It is not tough to get a watch packed with the basic essentials. Watches – especially the digital variety – got too many of them displaying alarms, chronographs, countdown timers and thermometers; some display even more than that. But they don’t blend that easily within urban settings though they create a lot of awe. Those are not the type you may wear with a white suit. But the Nixon Sentry Men’s Watch is the one that you can.

