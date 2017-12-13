CarAndCars.ca is a Canadian online automotive market that gives car dealers the opportunity to advertise their cars online without paying.

Developed in Vancouver, by a Canadian software company, CarsAndCars.ca is the place where Canadian dealerships can have a great online exposure without paying thousands of dollars monthly as some other players in the industry charge.

Freed from the burden of exorbitant fees, dealerships of all sizes took the opportunity and listed their vehicles on CarsAndCars.ca An online auto market featuring unique content was thus born. Online used car shoppers have now access to listings that cannot be found on any other automotive markets, including some very affordable ones.

Dealer signing up is as simple as filling out the short online form at dealers.CarsAndCars.ca

The great online car shopping experience on CarsAndCars.ca is completed by a rich selection of reviews and a collection of impressive car pictures.