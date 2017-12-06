Flexible Foam are made by crosslinking polymers such as polyurethane, polypropylene and polyethylene with blowing agents such as isocyanate, azodicarbonamide and sodium bicarbonate. These blowing agents decide the degree of firmness or rigidity of the Flexible Foam. Among these types, polyurethane is not cross linked with any of the blowing agents and is used for cushioning in a variety of products such as bedding, furniture, automotive interiors, floor carpet and packaging. While the other types such as polypropylene and polyethylene are cross-linked with blowing agents. These are used as insulating materials and also as shock absorbers in buildings. Flexible foam can be created in almost any variety of shapes and firmness. It is light, durable, supportive and comfortable.

Some of the prominent factors that positively influence the growth of Flexible Foam Market are increasing urbanization, expanding construction industry with the rising demand for insulation. Increasing urbanization along with rising per capita disposable income in the developed and emerging economies are predicted to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period, 2017 to 2023. Moreover, continuous expansion of automotive sector as well as shifting manufacturers focus towards comfortable interior vehicles are estimated to fuel the growth of the market during the review period, 2017 to 2023.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Flexible Foam Market is segmented into types, application, and regions. On the basis of type, the market is classified into polyurethane, polypropylene, and polyethylene. The polyurethane segment is predicted to lead the Flexible Foam Market over the forecast period on account of wide utilization of polyurethane Flexible Foam in a plethora of products across the globe. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into bedding, furnishing, automotive interiors, packaging, shock absorbers, insulation, and flooring. Among these application, insulation is expected to grow with the highest CAGR on account of rising demand for weather protection and sound proofing, resulting in high production of Flexible Foam Globally. Moreover, the global construction activities are increasing, as various nations are focusing more on urbanization and housing the expanding population. As of 2016, insulation segment accounted for the largest market share and is predicted to continue its dominance over the assessment period. Additionally, growth of automotive sector and expansion of furniture & interiors across the globe is estimated to fuel the demand for Flexible Foam.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4786

Key Players:

Key players in the Global Flexible Foam Market are BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), Covestro AG (Germany), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), The 3M Company (U.S.), Woodbridge Foam Corporation (Canada), UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD. (Japan) and Recticel (Belgium).

Market Segmentation:

The Global Flexible Foam Market is segmented into types, application, and regions. On the basis of type, the market is classified into polyurethane, polypropylene, and polyethylene. The polyurethane segment is predicted to lead the Flexible Foam Market over the forecast period on account of wide utilization of polyurethane Flexible Foam in a plethora of products across the globe. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into bedding, furnishing, automotive interiors, packaging, shock absorbers, insulation, and flooring. Among these application, insulation is expected to grow with the highest CAGR on account of rising demand for weather protection and sound proofing, resulting in high production of Flexible Foam Globally. Moreover, the global construction activities are increasing, as various nations are focusing more on urbanization and housing the expanding population. As of 2016, insulation segment accounted for the largest market share and is predicted to continue its dominance over the assessment period. Additionally, growth of automotive sector and expansion of furniture & interiors across the globe is estimated to fuel the demand for Flexible Foam.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flexible-foam-market-4786

Key Points from Table of Contents:

12. Company Profiles

12.1 BASF SE

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.1.3 Financial Updates

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.2 Bayer AG

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.2.3 Financial Updates

12.2.4 Key Developments

12.3 The Dow Chemical Company

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.3.3 Financial Updates

12.3.4 Key Developments

12.4 Huntsman International LLC

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.4.3 Financial Updates

12.4.4 Key Developments

12.5 Covestro AG

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.5.3 Financial Updates

12.5.4 Key Developments

Make an Enquiry before buying @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4786

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com