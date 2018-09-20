Improve quality control processes using a digital microscope

Inspection of assembled boards, connectors or other SMT components

In the electronics quality control (QC) process by which entities review the quality of all factors involved in production, a visual product inspection is often performed. Here, every product is examined visually, often using a microscope due to the miniaturization before the product is sold into the external market.

Inspectors will be provided with lists and descriptions of unacceptable product defects such as cracks or surface blemishes. Using a digital microscope enables the inspector to faster detect product defects by checking the magnified boards in FULL HD image quality.

The digital microscope can also be used to save and share image document to discuss with colleagues and show to customers. This will provide product safety to your customers and clarify any quality discussions between inspectors.

Where can the quality control benefit from a digital microscope

There are multiple stages in a PCB assembly where a digital microscope can be necessary in the detection of quality issues; Inspecting wires on a bare board, solder paste inspection, checking the placement of components on the board or a post reflow check.

Using digital microscopes to control process output also paves the way for using dedicated measurement software, enabling the inspector to perform easy and accurate measurements with a simple point and click software providing the inspector with measurement capability, and chances to taking measurements by easy point and click software. The measurement software can measure of basic geometric figures and performs measurements on captured images with no computer required.

An agile generation of digital microscopes from TAGARNO

The latest generation of digital microscopes from the Danish company TAGARNO allows the user to constantly update the microscope with new options and apps. This helps to improve the quality work by adding features such as measurements possibilities, golden sample comparisons and verification lines.

With a line of user-friendly, durable and cutting-edge tools, TAGARNO offers specialized digital microscopes to use in a range of processes within the electronics industry – quality control and documentation being some of the most rewarding applications of the digital microscope.

About TAGARNO

TAGARNOs digital microscopes are used for visual inspection of printed circuit boards. Using high-definition cameras and user-friendly software interfaces, the digital microscopes magnify and analyze board samples in excellent image quality.

