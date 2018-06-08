A Swiss Charity Organization Joins Efforts with A UAE Company to Make University Education available to Refugees

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Abu Dhabi, UAE (19/5/2018) – Since surveys of Jordan’s three main refugee camps (Zaatari, Azraq and Emirati-Jordanian camp) show that less than 1 percent of residents have access to university education, and considering the fact that there are more than 750,000 refugees currently hosted in Jordan as urban refugees, there was a dire need for intervention.

A need that was met by UniRef, a Swiss International Humanitarian Organization, when they announced a new project that delivers university education and vocational training in Jordan’s refugee camps. The bene?ciaries of this UniRef project are camp and urban refugees many of whom have been living in hardship for quite some time.

For this initiative to see the dawn, its application in the Emirati-Jordanian camp needed the cooperation of various parties both international and domestic, starting with UniRef, and extending to the Jordan Red Crescent and Isra University with major funding provided by the Emirati trade conglomerate : Al Badie Group.

The contribution of Al Badie Group to such a humanitarian project is attributed to the group’s COO Dr. Yaseen AlKamas who played the key role in liaising between the Geneva-based UniRef and the group’s management, a role praised by the founders of UniRef, Mrs. Yvelyne and Mr. Bryan R. Wood, who commented: “We also would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Yaseen AlKamas, who is involved personally in the UniRef mission…” and continued to say: “..whose humanist values are still demonstrated today by his commitment to the UniRef mission”.

About Dr. Yaseen AlKamas

Dr. Yaseen AlKamas is the COO of Al-Badie Group of companies, he got his bachelor’s in Aeronautics Engineering from the University of Manchester, He graduating with honor in 1987. In 2002, he got a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering. Today, he carries the CFA Charterholder title.

For more information, please visit https://yaseenalkamas.wordpress.com/2018/06/06/a-swiss-charity-organization-joins-efforts-with-a-uae-company-to-make-university-education-available-to-refugees/

Media Contact:

Al Badie Group

Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Level 2-3

P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Tel: +971-2-6322344

Fax: +971-2-6345284

E-mail: yaseenalkamas@gmail.com

###