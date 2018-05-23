Paul Moya for Congress: Fighting for Equality in Education

Albuquerque, New Mexico (webnewswire) May 21, 2018 – Paul Moya is running in the 2018 Democratic Primary for New Mexico’s First Congressional District. He wants to make high quality education a priority again by providing New Mexico students with access to the world class education they deserve. With a deep understanding of how policy impacts real everyday people, Paul Moya for Congress believes in the tremendous importance of our nation’s schools and recognizes the responsibility schools have in empowering young people inside and outside of the classroom.

According to a campaign spokesperson, “accomplishing this requires that we support and enact policies that are informed by a clear and complete understanding of the opportunities and challenges our students and teachers face each day.” He went on to say that, “it also requires we understand how policy impacts people and not just let our programs operate based on theory alone. I know that New Mexico’s future is at a tipping point as we work to fix our state’s failing education system. The unequal access to high-quality educational opportunities in this country is one of the great civil rights issues of our time, and the promise of a high-quality education begins in a child’s earliest years.”

Moya is a 4th-generation agriculturalist who grew up in New Mexico’s First Congressional District on his family’s alfalfa farm, learning that humble roots are not a barrier, but a foundation for success and opportunity. After graduating from Los Lunas High School, Paul went on to study at Notre Dame and Harvard. He currently serves as a Board Member for Royal Family Kids Camp of New Mexico, where he works closely with the Children, Youth, and Families Department of New Mexico to provide summer camps for New Mexico children between the ages of 6 and 12 living in foster care. He is wholeheartedly committed to fighting for New Mexico’s children and strengthening the state for future generations to come.

“We embrace the challenge of preparing young people for the ever-evolving economy and workplace of the future, I will support investments in high-quality STEAM classes, arts education, and career and technical student organizations, while also working to expand link-learning models and career pathways to ensure that we create opportunities for all students,” Moya said in a recent interview.

Paul Moya for Congress will be a champion for social and economic justice, and he invites each of you to hold him accountable. He is committed to providing New Mexicans with better schools, a fair tax plan that strengthens middle-class families, affordable healthcare, a stronger economy, resilient communities and a thriving agricultural industry.

