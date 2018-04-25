Green Packaging Market Competitive landscape By 2023

Market Highlights:

The growth of the global green packaging market is expected to be driven by the growing population, improved standard of living, and the shift preference of more sustainable packaging materials. Consumers of luxury goods are favoring green packaging techniques that use bio plastics. The industry is projected to witness an upsurge in the demand of sustainable packaging in the food & beverage, personal care, and healthcare industries. Several multinational companies have banded together to form a community called “Together for Sustainability” to promote sustainable developments.

Market Research Analysis:

The North America region is dominating the market of green packaging. The growing awareness and demand for sustainable practices among the middle-class population, is expected to favor the growth in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a fast pace in the forecast period. Health consciousness of consumers and thus the preference of sustainable packaging, are driving the market of green packaging. Moreover, rapid lifestyle changes and economic growth, coupled with demand for eco-friendly products in Asia Pacific countries such as China and India has spiked the growth rate of green packaging in the region.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global green packaging industry, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global green packaging market as packaging type and application. On the basis of packaging type it is segmented as recycled content packaging and degradable packaging. On the basis of application it is segmented as food & beverage, health care, personal care and other.

Key Players of Green Packaging Market:

The key players of global green packaging market include Amcor Limited (Australia), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), Mondi Plc (South Africa), WestRock Company (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (U.S.), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), and Huhtamaki OYJ (Finland).

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/green-packaging-market-2995