Corelis Unveils New Website

New site features enhanced JTAG and boundary-scan education, improved training class registration.

Cerritos, California, April 10, 2018 – Corelis, Inc., the leading supplier of high-performance JTAG test and I2C bus analysis measurement tools, unveiled its new website today at www.corelis.com. The new website utilizes a user-friendly and contemporary responsive design intended to vastly improve user experience. In addition to improved product visibility and ease of access, the Corelis website brings users a plethora of free educational content for JTAG and boundary-scan test including product-based tutorials, videos, design tips, and supporting information.

“Our new responsive framework provides a consistent, intuitive user interface for visitors whether they’re using a mobile phone, tablet, or PC. We took special care to improve the overall user experience with faster page loads while preserving a familiar interface,” says Ryan Jones, Senior Technical Marketing Engineer at Corelis.

“We strive to make product education as accessible as possible,” Jones adds. “A popular attraction is our 3-day free training course at our headquarters in southern California for which interested parties can sign up directly on the new website. These classes significantly speed up the learning curve and are intended to help customers gain confidence to successfully deploy our software suite in-house.”

Corelis training classes include a boundary-scan tutorial and hands-on lab exercises using Corelis ScanExpress hardware and software. The training class covers all aspects of boundary-scan testing using Corelis ScanExpress tools. Design for testability (DFT), JTAG embedded functional test (JET), in-system programming (ISP) and test procedure generation are also covered. Visit https://www.corelis.com/services/training/ for more information or to sign up.

