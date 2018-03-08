Generate a massive income by starting your own SMS Reseller business

Beirut, 8th March : BroadNet Technologies – a leading telecommunications company with an impressive footprint and loyal base of dedicated customers who seek over the edge and professional SMS marketing solutions – is glad to announce the facility of SMS reselling business.

BroadNet offers the following services to resellers –

Bulk SMS Services

Short Code services

Long code Services (Virtual Number)

SMS Gateway with APIs (HTTP, SMPP)

Customized Applications on SMS

As a reseller, you can avail many standalone advantages with relatively little or no investment. To learn more about how the program might help you, and how it could turn out to be beneficial for your career, please visit the website of www.BroadNet.me.

Bulk SMS Reselling

