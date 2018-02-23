Marcus Evans – Reimagining the Idea of a City to Enhance Liveability

Marcus Evans proudly presents 4th Annual City Development; Smart Growth & Digital Transformation, taking place from 12th – 14th March 2018 at Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers, South Africa.

The conference will be showcasing how innovative ideas can be transformed into practical solutions for cities and built environment and at the same time demonstrating relevant thinking on planning, sustainability and effective adaptation mechanisms.

“Moving people from living areas to work areas and other economic development spaces and access to social amenities [health, education and recreation spaces] is one of the biggest challenges cities are facing. The need to reduce travel distances would necessitate many planning innovations through transit oriented development. Pedestrian movement including cycle track net work has to be enhanced,” said Vasudevan Suresh, one of the speakers presenting at the conference.

Featuring keynote presentation by Jenny Cargill Special Advisor to the Premier Western Cape Government; Carel Snyman General Manager: Cleaner Mobility Programme South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI); Ashley Hemraj Senior Architect for Urban Integration – TDA Cape Town City Of Cape Town; Rudolf Opperman Technical Advisor: Architecture and National Building Regulations National Regulator For Compulsory Specifications (NRCS); Pieter Swanepoel Divisional Head: Specialist Projects Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality; Vasudevan Suresh President Good Governance India Foundation. De Buys Scott Partner & Head of Infrastructure and Financing KPMG; Dr. Jeffrey Mahachi Senior Lecturer University of Johannesburg; Dr. Mathetha Mokonyama Competency Area Manager: Transport Systems & Operations, CSIR; James Aiello Transaction Advisory Services & PPP Government Technical Advisory Centre (GTAC) – National Treasury.

Henning Rasmuss, Founder & Director at Paragon shared on how to create a more liveable environment that promotes high quality urbanisation that; “well working cities need a fair degree of density so that investment in infrastructure is reasonably distributed over a large number of consumers or taxpayers. From a design point of view, liveable environments need to be practical, walkable, diverse, and inclusive. Importantly, they should be inspiring and ambitious – aim at the highest common multiplier, not the lowest common factor.”

Henning will be speaking on ‘Harnessing Smart Urbanism to Drive Transformation of Cities’ at the day one of the conference.

One of the key highlights of the conference will be the exclusive site tour to CENTURY CITY SQUARE – South Africa’s Ground-Breaking New Urban Precinct and interactive discussion on public private sector collaboration, Transit Oriented Developments to maximise connectivity and case studies on the latest breakthroughs to overcome current challenges.

The annual conference is proudly supported by Institute of Landscape Architecture South Africa.