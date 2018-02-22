Indian Plant Extract Market Outlook to 2022

RNCOS has recently added a new Market Research Report titled, “Indian Plant Extract Market” to its report gallery. This report provides extensive research on Indian Plant Extract Market.

The Indian Plant Extract Market is witnessing an astonishing growth, as there has been a shift in universal trend from synthetic to herbal medicine. India is a virtual treasure trove of plant species, and has one of the world’s richest medicinal plant heritages. Plants with therapeutic agents are highly esteemed all over the world as they help in prevention of diseases and ailments. Owing to its wide range of medicinal & aromatic uses, the Indian Plant Extract market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2017-2022. As a result, of increased investments as well as significant demand of plant extract in internationals markets, there lies immense opportunity for new and existing players to tap the fast growing market which would garner huge revenue.

In our latest research titled “Indian Plant Extract Market Outlook 2022”, RNCOS’ analysts have conducted a segmented research on the Indian Plant Extract industry, and have interpreted the key market trends & developments that clearly highlight the areas offering promising possibilities for industries to boost their growth. Indian Plant Extract market is rapidly growing over the years owing to factors like shift in consumers demand towards herbal and natural product, various schemes launched by government, key investment & expansions being made in the Indian plant extract industry, among others.

At global level, demand for herbal and natural products has been rising and people are looking towards alternative medicine and products with high natural ingredients. Currently, China is the leading player when it comes to export of plant extracts. Chinese exports stand at twice of India’s and India would need to take few steps to enhance its export volume. Plant extract manufacturers must get necessary approvals from regulatory authorities of leading countries like United States and European countries. Besides, promoting cultivation of these plants would also help players as there is a significant opportunity in the export of plant and its parts.

In this report, the analysts have studied the plant extract market on segment basis, by both type and by application. The type-wise medicinal plant extract section provides an insight about the various type of plant extract available and their potential medicinal uses, whereas the application-wise medicinal plant extract section provides an in-depth analysis of the various herbal plant extracts being used in Medicine (Ayurveda & Homoeopath) and personal care products industry. Further, the report covers the potential growth analysis of the plant extract industry; while also highlighting the regulatory environment of the Indian Plant Extract market.

Besides, the report also includes the profiles of key players like Dabur India, Emami, Patanjali, Arjuna Natural Extract Limited, Vidya Herbs, etc. along with their business overview, product portfolio and recent activities, providing a comprehensive outlook of Indian Plant Extract industry. Overall, the report provides all the pre¬requisite information for clients looking to venture in this industry, and facilitate them to formulate schemes while going for an investment/partnership in the industry.

