Paul Alleyne, doctor, entrepreneur and author has answered the question, “how does one become rich?” through his recent book, How to Become a Millionaire: If “A Black Guy” Can Do It, So Can You!

In his unconventional book, Dr. Paul provides readers with a personalized approach to success by helping readers understand their marketable skills and build a foundation of knowledge to thrive in the modern business world. “I want my readers to understand no matter what their financial situation is, they can reframe their thinking and spark a more proactive and purposeful mindset,” Dr. Paul says.

The mindset Dr. Paul discusses in his book is based on three, fundamental principles: remain teachable, have a great work ethic and take full responsibility for one’s life. Once these principles are applied, Dr. Paul writes, dreams can become realized and a path to success forged.

For individuals looking for financial stability and a future full of possibilities, Dr. Paul believes time is of the essence. “I always say to people, your time is finite. The more time that goes by, the less time you have left to become a millionaire,” he says. “If you want a better life, the time to act is now.”

Dr. Paul’s groundbreaking book, How to Become a Millionaire: If “A Black Guy” Can Do It, So Can You!, is available for purchase online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and iTunes. For more information about the book and to contact Dr. Paul, visit his website at www.millionaireblackguy.com , or follow him on social media @millionaireblackguy

About the Author:

Dr. Paul earned a B.S. from Duke University and M.D. from Stony Brook University. Having spent years in a successful career in medicine, Dr. Paul now solely dedicates his time to helping others reach their ultimate potential through sharing his unconventional financial methods. His book, How to Become a Millionaire: If “A Black Guy” Can Do It, So Can You!, is his debut as an author.

Contact:

Chris Barrett

Phone: 832-821-8101

Address: Houston, TX

Email: info@millionaireblackguy.com

Website: www.millionaireblackguy.com