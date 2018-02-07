Newcastle University is all geared up towelcome Indian students

as UK eases tier 2 Visa rules

As per the recently introduced changes in the UK visa norms, foreign national students can switch over to Tier II visa, also known as skilled worker visa, as soon as they complete their course

The UK has been one of the favourite destinations for Indian students to study abroad. Amidst the recent trend of a decline in numbers of Indian students going to the UK, the good news was the announcement ofa smoother transition from Tier-4 student visa to Tier-2 work visas.

This new streamlined visa application process means that students will now have six months after completing their degree programme to look for work in the UK – giving them a longer job-search period. It also means that they do not have to wait for their thesis to be marked or degree awarded before starting their work visa application.

Newcastle University, known for its world-class reputation for research excellence, is one of the universities where the students can apply under the new immigration rules which were introduced from January 11, 2018.

According to new rules, International students in the UK will soon enjoy more flexibility in switching over to work visas. The new rulesallow the Indian and other non-EU studentsto switch over to Tier-2 visa (or skilled worker visa) as soon as they complete their course. This will make life easier for Indian students.

Speaking on the occasion Professor Richard Davies, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Engagement and Internationalisation, Newcastle University, UK says, “We are really happy with this new move as more and more students will be able to get job in short span of time after completing the course.

“As a thriving international community of some 27,750 students from over 130 countries worldwide, we believe that education and research transcend international boundaries and our aim is that internationalisation is integrated into every dimension of what we do. Our idea of a university is that it represents a community of learning, open to all who have the ability and the wish to participate and benefit from it and we continue to emphasize this to our students, staff and overseas partners.”

Prior to this Tier-4 visa for a long-term study course (more than 12 months) is granted for the course duration-plus four months. If international students are unable to find a job within the window, they had to return to their home country. At present, many students holding a Tier-4 visa are unable to switch to a Tier-2 visa because they have not yet obtained their degree and their student visa is about to expire. Keeping in mind all this, the rules are being changed and are more beneficial for International students as well as for the Universities which are coming up with new courses to attract students from different countries.

About Newcastle University:

Newcastle University, UK, is a thriving international community of some 27,750 students from over 130 countries worldwide. As a member of the Russell Group of research intensive universities in the UK, Newcastle has a world-class reputation for research excellence in the fields of medicine, science and engineering, social sciences and the humanities. The Research Excellence Framework 2014 (REF) placed Newcastle University 16th in the UK for Research Power and most of our research (78%) were assessed to be world-leading or internationally excellent. Newcastle University is honoured with a Gold Award – in the Teaching Excellence Framework and is known for research-led teaching delivered by dedicated and passionate teachers (TEF).

Newcastle University is also ranked:

– 1st in the UK for Computing Science research impact, 3rd in the UK for Civil Engineering research power and 11th in the UK for Mathematical Sciences research.

– 3rd in the UK for English, and in the top 12 for Geography, Architecture, and Planning, and Cultural and Media Studies research quality

– 4th amongst UK medical schools for Clinical Medicine research intensity

Newcastle University is also among the top 20 universities in the country with the employment rate of 94%.

