Canola oil market is been growing due to various traditional plants breeding techniques. These are derived from rapeseed and are growing using traditional way. The typical rapeseed oil seed contains more than 40% oil, which is used in premium edible vegetable oil.

Canola oil market is combination of by-product after the extraction of canola oil. Canola meal is used as a feed for poultry, cattle, fish and swine,, mainly as a source of protein. The major producers of canola meal are Canada, Australia, China, Europe and India. The change of and improvement of living standards, change in dietary habits and an increasing demand particularly in emerging countries are increasing the adoption level.

Scope & Regional Forecast of the Canola Oil Market

The canola oil market is driven by several growth inducing factors. The major factor which has contributed in influencing the demand for corona oil is its widening applications across various sectors. The areas are such as food, cosmetics, industrial etc. In the food sector, it is mainly used for stir-frying, grilling, baking, salad dressing and shortening. In the industrial sector, canola oil nutrition is used plasticized to provide higher viscosity and tensile strength. Some of the other products where canola oil blend is used as an essential ingredient are candles, soaps, lipsticks, lubricants, inks, biofuels, etc.

Looking into the above usage things the organic canola oil market is further expected to reach a volume of 40 million Tons by 2022. Traditionally, the non-food uses of canola oil have been in the process of manufacturing in soaps, detergents as well as in the production of greases, lubricants and candles. Lately the biofuels market has provided a significant non-food use. Several factors like strengthening the demand for vegetables oil market is growing at a healthy pace. Regions wise Europe represents the largest producer and accounting for nearly one fifth of the total global production. It is followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The market has been predicted prolonged in the coming years in terms of its benefits, and will account nearly more than average shares.

Segmentations & Key Players Involved in the Canola Oil Market

According to IndustryARC findings, the Canola Oil Market can be broken down into various segmentations on the basis of –

Application: Food Applications and Non-Food Applications

Types of unit: Palm Oil, Canola Oil, Coconut Oil, Soybean Oil

Geography: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

Some of the key players involved in the Canola Oil Market according to IndustryARC are as follows:

ADM

Bunge

Cargill

Louis Dreyfus

Willmar

