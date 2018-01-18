Latest industry research report on: United States Mining Automation Equipment Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

In this report, the United States Mining Automation Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

In addition, drivers, restraints and opportunities, competitive landscape have also been covered under the current proposed table of contents, which will in due course help you to take strategic decisions with respect to the market.

Data including (both global and regions): Production (K Units), Sales (both volume and value-million USD), Market Share, Consumption, Import, Export, price (USD/Unit), cost, gross margin etc.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Mining Automation Equipment in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Mining Automation Equipment market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Mining Automation Equipment sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Atlas Copco (Sweden)

Caterpillar (US)

Hexagon (Sweden)

Komatsu (Japan)

Sandvik (Sweden)

Autonomous Solutions Inc. (US)

Hitachi (Japan)

RPMGlobal Australia)

Trimble (US)

Fluidmesh Metworks (US)

Mine Site Technologies (Australia)

Symboticware (Canada)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Autonomous Hauling/Mining Trucks

Autonomous Drilling Rigs

Underground LHD Loaders

Tunneling Equipment

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Mine Development

Mining Process

Mine Maintenance

Table of Contents

United States Mining Automation Equipment Market Report 2017

1 Mining Automation Equipment Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mining Automation Equipment

1.2 Classification of Mining Automation Equipment by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Mining Automation Equipment Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Mining Automation Equipment Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Autonomous Hauling/Mining Trucks

1.2.4 Autonomous Drilling Rigs

1.2.5 Underground LHD Loaders

1.2.6 Tunneling Equipment

1.3 United States Mining Automation Equipment Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Mining Automation Equipment Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Mine Development

1.3.3 Mining Process

1.3.4 Mine Maintenance

1.4 United States Mining Automation Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Mining Automation Equipment Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Mining Automation Equipment Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Mining Automation Equipment Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Mining Automation Equipment Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Mining Automation Equipment Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Mining Automation Equipment Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Mining Automation Equipment Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Mining Automation Equipment (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Mining Automation Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Mining Automation Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Mining Automation Equipment Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Mining Automation Equipment Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Mining Automation Equipment Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Mining Automation Equipment Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Mining Automation Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Mining Automation Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Mining Automation Equipment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Mining Automation Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

